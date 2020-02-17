The Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

The “Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market” report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.



A2P SMS messaging (also called enterprise or professional SMS) is the process of sending mobile messages from an application to a mobile user.

The growth of the enterprise A2P SMS market is mainly driven by the increase in the number of mobile phone service users and the shift from the desktop priority strategy to the mobile priority strategy.

A2P SMS is currently used for various applications, such as providing event subsidies to end users, location-based opportunities, First-hand/news news, promotional brands, voting contests, and transactional news for major industry vertical industries such as financial institutions and banks, games, travel and transportation, retail, healthcare facilities and hotels.

The global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market was 150 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Twilio

Syniverse Technologies

Nexmo

OpenMarket

Tyntec

Ogangi Corporation

CLX Communications

FortyTwo Telecom AB

Beepsend AB

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Cloud API

Traditional API

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

SMS Aggregators

Bulk SMS Providers

Marketers/Resellers

Telecom Operators

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

