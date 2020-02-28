The app analytics Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global App analytics Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Global app analytics market was valued at US$ 1.01 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 5.06 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.34% during a forecast period.

App analytics are metrics used in monitoring the performance of applications in desktop, laptops, and mobiles. Companies can utilize the data to develop their application and make it user-friendly.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding app analytics market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTERâ€™s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in app analytics market.

Key Players operating in the Global App Analytics Market

Adjust

Adobe

Amazon

Amplitude

App Annie

Appdynamics

Appscatter

Appsee

Appsflyer

Apptentive

Clevertap

Contentsquare

Countly

Google

Heap

IBM

Kochava

Localytics

Mixpanel

Moengage

Segment

Swrve

Taplytics

Tune

Yahoo

Scope of the Global App Analytics Market

Global App Analytics Market by Component

Software

Services

Global App Analytics Market by Type

Mobile Analytics

Web Analytics

Global App Analytics Market by Application

User Analytics

Revenue Analytics

Ad Monitoring & Marketing Analytics

App Performance Analytics & Operations

Global App Analytics Market by Vertical

BFSI

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Telecom and IT

Others

Global App Analytics Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Rising inclination of enterprises towards mobile-based advertising, growing smartphone penetration in developing economies, growth in number of mobile & web apps, and increasing investment in the analytics technology drive the app analytics market demand. However, availability of open source alternatives and non-uniformity of data are the factors estimated to hinder the growth of the app analytics market during the forecast period. Furthermore, concerns over privacy and data protection in mobile apps is also hampering the market growth. Moreover, major shift towards customer-focused marketing and rising focus on higher ROI and growth in trend of bring-your-own-devices are projected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

Mobile app analytics segment is projected to hold the larger market share during the forecast period. Mobile app analytics solutions are evolving as numerous companies are keen to spend on their mobile apps for promoting themselves. Over half a billion mobile ads are delivered worldwide every month. So, organizations are adopting the medium of mobile advertising to make their mobile marketing campaigns more effective and rising the return on investment.

BFSI vertical is likely to have the largest market share during the forecast period. The mobile and desktop-centric user platform have given increase to various mobile applications in the BFSI vertical. App analytics solutions in the BFSI vertical enable developers to gain an enhanced understanding of their customersâ€™ usage data.

North America led the overall market in 2017 owing to technological advancements and recent developments pertaining to the market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to rising number of people equipped with tablets and smartphones across countries such as China and India which presents a major app analytics market opportunity.

Some Points from TOC for App analytics Market:

1 Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2 Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3 Executive Summary: Global App Analytics Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4 Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porterâ€™s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

5 Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6 Global App Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Global App Analytics Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

7 Global App Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Component

7.1. Introduction and Definition

7.2. Key Findings

7.3. Global App Analytics Market Value Share Analysis, by Component

7.4. Global App Analytics Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Component

7.5. Global App Analytics Market Analysis, by Component

7.6. Global App Analytics Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Component

8 Global App Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type

8.1. Introduction and Definition

8.2. Key Findings

8.3. Global App Analytics Market Value Share Analysis, by Type

8.4. Global App Analytics Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Type

8.5. Global App Analytics Market Analysis, by Type

8.6. Global App Analytics Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type

9 Global App Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Vertical

9.1. Introduction and Definition

9.2. Key Findings

9.3. Global App Analytics Market Value Share Analysis, by Vertical

9.4. Global App Analytics Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Vertical

9.5. Global App Analytics Market Analysis, by Vertical

9.6. Global App Analytics Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Vertical

10 Global App Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

10.1. Introduction and Definition

10.2. Key Findings

10.3. Global App Analytics Market Value Share Analysis, by Application

10.4. Global App Analytics Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Application

10.5. Global App Analytics Market Analysis, by Application

10.6. Global App Analytics Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

11 Global App Analytics Market Analysis, by Region

11.1. Global App Analytics Market Value Share Analysis, by Region

11.2. Global App Analytics Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Region

11.3. Global App Analytics Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

..Continued

