The Ambulatory Healthcare Service Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Market Overview

The major factors for the growth of the ambulatory healthcare service market are the increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for minimally-invasive surgeries, and technological advancements.

The prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing across the world, due to the rapidly aging population and greater longevity of people with chronic conditions. Along with an increase in the number of patients with specific diseases, the prevalence of multi-morbidity, i.e., the presence of multiple diseases in the same individual, is rising. The sedentary lifestyles are boosting obesity rates, as well as the incidence of various diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic disease prevalence is expected to rise by 57%, by 2020. Emerging markets may be hit the hardest, as population growth is anticipated be most significant in developing countries.

Increased demand for healthcare systems, due to chronic disease, has become a major concern. Similarly, chronic disease is expected to boost the demand for ambulatory healthcare services. According to the studies conducted by WHO, by 2020, chronic diseases are projected to account for almost three-quarters of all deaths worldwide. The studies also estimated that 71% of the deaths may be caused due to ischaemic heart disease (IHD), 75% due to stroke, and 70% due to diabetes, in the developing countries. Consequently, the increasing incidence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the growth of the ambulatory healthcare service market.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of this report, ambulatory care or outpatient care is medical care that is provided on an outpatient basis, which includes diagnosis and the treatment of diseases. The market is segmented by type, application, and geography.

Key Market Trends

Gastroenterology Segment, under Application, is Expected to Hold Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

The rising prevalence of gastric diseases is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. According to the estimates of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 8.6 million visits to the emergency department, with diseases of the digestive system as the primary diagnosis recorded in the United States, and the highest rate was among the persons between the age of 65 years and older. The rising adoption of sedentary lifestyle is boosting the number of patients suffering from digestive diseases. Rising cases of digestive diseases, over the forecast period, are expected to create a huge demand for ambulatory healthcare services. Thus, owing to the rising prevalence of digestive diseases, there may be a huge demand for emergency care and ambulatory services over the forecast period.

North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America is held a major share for the ambulatory healthcare service market, and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The ambulatory health care industry includes outpatient services, such as offices of physicians and dentists, home health care, and medical laboratories. However, it does not include inpatient care, such as hospitals and nursing facilities, or social assistance. According to the US Census Bureau, receipts for the country’s 582,733 ambulatory healthcare services establishment amounted to USD 825.7 billion, in 2012. Furthermore, in the United States, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) committed to improving the safety and quality of ambulatory care. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and presence of better healthcare infrastructure are the major factors driving the growth of the market, in the United States.

Competitive Landscape

The market studied is fragmented, owing to the presence of various players in the market. Most of the market players are focusing on partnership activities, in order to acquire the maximum market share. For instance, recently, in August 2018, HPI Holdings LLC, INTEGRIS, and United Surgical Partners International (USPI), a leading provider of ambulatory services in the United States, entered into an agreement to form a joint venture.

