The 5G Commercialization Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

“5G Commercialization: Technology and Competitive Vendor Landscape Assessment”, is a thematic research report by GlobalData that gives an overview of the emerging 5G standard and the main market requirement trends worldwide with a competitive insight to players driving 5G deployment. Paving the way for deployment of 5G equipment beginning later in 2018, led by operators in Korea, Japan and the U.S., significant hardening of standards related to both radio and core innovations has taken place recently.

While pre-5G, pre-standards deployments have defined the 5G era thus far, significant hardening of standards related to both radio and core innovations has taken place recently. The new standard paves the way for deployment of true 5G radio equipment beginning later in 2018, across numerous spectrum bands, ranging from low-band frequencies to millimeter wave bands as high as 50 GHz. The 5G core may ultimately represent a more vexing challenge. The key to being able to adopt 5G-related features such as network slicing requires adoption of the Service-Based Architecture (SBA) for the 5G core. SBA represents a radical change in network design. The reference architecture for SBA is well-defined but the transition will be rocky.

The exponential increase in network complexity created by 5G will introduce massive complexity into operator networks. Operators will require a software-defined, integrated, end-to-end approach to network and service orchestration that can separate data plane and control plane requirements and integrate multiple IP and optical transport domains in addition to OSS, business support and cloud infrastructure components. There remains much work to be done to make this vision a reality, however, and vendors are still in the early stages of figuring out best practices in terms of how to handle myriad management and orchestration requirements.

The report is structured as follows –

– Section 1: The 5G Radio Access Network. This section discuses about newly developed 5G RAN standards with insights to market requirement behind 5G RAN deployment and explanation to available and emerging 5G RAN technologies. It also provides competitive study of incumbent as well as relatively new players or challengers operating in this segment.

– Section 2: The 5G Core. Here we discuses about newly developed 5G core standards with insights to market requirement behind 5G core deployment and explanation to available and emerging 5G core technologies. It also provides competitive study of incumbent as well as relatively new players or challengers operating in this segment which is further sub-segmented into IP services infrastructure and evolved packet core.

– Section 3: Recommendations. We conclude the report with a set of key findings and critical considerations and recommendations for operators and vendors in 5G market.

Scope

– In the radio access network (RAN), the 3GPP, which defines cellular technologies and drives the process of implementing and updating standards, approved the first 5G radio standard, NR (“New Radio”). The new standard paves the way for deployment of true 5G radio equipment beginning later in 2018.

– Late 2018 will see the first early deployments of standards-based mobile 5G, led by operators in Korea, Japan and the U.S.

– The key to being able to adopt 5G-related features such as network slicing requires adoption of the Service-Based Architecture (SBA) for the 5G core. SBA represents a radical change in network design. The reference architecture for SBA is well-defined but the transition will be rocky. As a result, vendors are working with operators to enable a smooth transition to SBA-based 5G core.

– The exponential increase in network complexity created by 5G will introduce massive complexity into operator networks. Operators will require a software-defined, integrated, end-to-end approach to network and service orchestration that can separate data plane and control plane requirements and integrate multiple IP and optical transport domains in addition to OSS, business support and cloud infrastructure components.

Some Points from TOC:

List of exhibits 4

Executive summary 5

Section 1: The 5G Radio Access Network 6

5G RAN Standards 7

5G RAN Market Requirements 8

5G RAN Technologies 9

5G RAN Competitive Landscape 11

Section 2: The 5G Core 13

5G Core Standards 14

5G Core Market Requirements 15

5G Core Technologies 16

5G Core Competitive Landscape 18

Section 3: Recommendations 24

Appendix 26

Acronyms and definitions 27

Companies mentioned 30

About the authors 31

Related research 32

About GlobalData 33

Contact information 34

