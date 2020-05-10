Textured Soybean Protein Market Growth Drivers, Revenue, Trends, Application and Industry Demand Analysis 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced “Textured Soybean Protein Market” Report to its Data. This Report will help the reader with Better Understanding and Decision Making.

Textured soy protein (TSP) is a processed food product manufactured from either soymeal flakes, soy flour, or soy protein concentrate.

First, for consumption, Europe is the most important consumption area of textured soybean protein with 93671 MT or 33.44% in share in 2015. China is the second largest consumption area in 2015 with 51489 MT or 24.96% in share. USA is the following with 18.38% of total consumption market share. India and Japan each took 5.13% and 2.01% in 2015.

Second, the applications of textured soybean protein includes ground meat and poultry, formed meat products, vegetarian and analogs, nutrition bars, cereals & snacks, etc. In 2015, ground meat and poultry took the largest consumption share, followed by formed meat products. They each took 57.70% and 22.92% of total consumption market share.

According to this study, over the next five years the Textured Soybean Protein market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 510 million by 2024, from US$ 420 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Textured Soybean Protein business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Textured Soybean Protein market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Textured Soybean Protein value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Textured Soybean Protein Flour

Textured Soybean Protein Concentrate

Others

Segmentation by application:

Ground Meat and Poultry

Formed Meat Products

Vegetarian and Analogs

Nutrition Bars, Cereals & Snacks

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

ADM

Danisco

CHS

Scents Holding

Sojaprotein

Cargill

Gushen Biological

Wonderful Industrial Group

FUJIOIL

Shandong Sanwei Soybean Protein

Shansong Biological

Sonic Biochem

Wilmar International

Top Agri Group

Soja Austria

Bremil Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Textured Soybean Protein consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Textured Soybean Protein market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Textured Soybean Protein manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Textured Soybean Protein with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Textured Soybean Protein submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Textured Soybean Protein by Players

Chapter Four: Textured Soybean Protein by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Textured Soybean Protein Market Forecast

