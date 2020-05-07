Textile Tester Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2018-2028

Textile Tester Market: Overview

Changing lifestyle, increasing disposable income, and a growing population are some of the prime factors which are boosting production of textiles significantly. With the changing global scenario, clothing was one of the basic need of human beings, but with the increasing popularity of branded clothes and demand for quality, demand for high quality branded clothing is increasing. The quality of textile is determined by considering parameters such as tensile, permeability, tear strength, and others. For testing of such parameters textile tester is used at an industrial level.

The textile tester market is expected to witness significant growth rate over the forecast period due to constant innovations performed in the textile tester to meet correspondent testing requirement. Also, the tester is available in different operating types such as manual as well as automatic so that the end users can choose product as per requirement.

Stringent International Standards for Maintaining the Quality of Textiles

Increasing government regulations for maintaining the standardized form of textile and industry compliant quality of these textile materials is one of the prime factors driving the textile tester market growth. The manufacturers can leverage the opportunity in textile tester market due to the availability of international standards such as ASTM, BS, EN, and ISO. For instance, ASTM’s textile standards include specification and test methods for various parameters such as physical, chemical properties of clothes, fabrics, textiles.

Demand for Textile Testers in Compact Form with User-friendly Features

Reduction in manual work and accurate results for textile testing in lesser time is resulting in increasing popularity of textile tester and hence driving the market growth. Also, due to the constant innovations and advancements in the textile tester, demand for textile testers in compact and easy to use format is increasing. The factors mentioned above are driving the textile tester market growth significantly. In addition to this, the rapidly growing production of textile materials for creating clothes, curtains, and other home and furnishing essentials is also boosting the textile tester market growth.

On the other hand, less awareness about applications and importance of a textile tester and lack of technical skills in various countries for using textile tester are some of the challenges hindering the growth of market.

Textile Tester Market: Segmentation

The global Textile tester market is segmented on the basis of equipment type and application.

Segmentation Based on Equipment Type:

On the basis of equipment type, the market is segmented into manual, motorized, and digital textile testers.

Segmentation Based on Application Type:

On the basis of application type, the market is segmented into material thickness, moisture, speed and length

Textile Tester Market: Key Players

Some of the leading manufacturers of textile tester include Qualitest International Inc., TESTEX Textile Testing Instruments, ELECTROMATIC Equipment Co., Inc., AMETEK.Inc, Alpha Chemika, Paramount Group, Universal Textile Industries, ASIAN TEST EQUIPMENTS, X-Power Equipments, and others. These manufacturers are undergoing constant up-gradation in their products to sustain in the market and offer end-user specific products.

Also, manufacturers are focusing on the upgradation of their products to improve the performance and deliver more accurate results to end users.

For example, ELECTROMATIC Equipment Co., Inc. offers the textile moisture meter in digital as well as analog type. The textile moisture meter is a type of textile tester and used for measurement of measuring moisture from textiles such as wool, rayon, cotton, and others.

Textile Tester Market: Region-wise Outlook

The APEJ region is expected to dominate the global textile tester market, and a similar trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The countries present in APEJ region such as India, China, Indonesia, and others are some of the leading countries in terms of textile manufacturing due to which demand for the textile tester is also high in this region. Easy availability of raw materials such as cotton, wool, jute, and others in this region is another factor boosting the production of textile and hence textile tester demand in this region. Europe holds a second position for textile tester demand. The textile manufacturers follow strict rules in terms of maintaining the quality of their products due to which adoption textile tester is increasing in this region. North America region is also expected to witness the growing demand for textile tester due to increasing government regulation in terms of chemical and safety regulations present in this region.