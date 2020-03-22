Textile Films Market: Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2025



Global Textile Films Industry was valued at USD 4.6 Billion in the year 2018. Global Textile Films Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 7.08 Billion. The increasing use of hygiene products such as baby diapers and sanitary napkins, increase in aging population, growth in the infrastructure sector, and growing urbanization are the major drivers for the textile films industry. Another factor driving the textile films industry is the increased awareness around maintaining proper feminine and child hygiene. However, the volatility of raw material prices is restraining the growth of the industry. Most of the raw materials used in the production of textile films are petroleum products. The prices of these raw materials have been highly volatile in recent times, touching a five-year low, which affected the industry growth.

APAC was the most promising industry for textile films in 2018 and is expected to be the same during the forecast period. The rising population, increased demand for hygiene products, growing disposable income, rapid industrialization, and increased urbanization are driving the APAC textile films industry. Shifting demographics such as low infant mortality rate, growing awareness about maintaining hygiene, and improving lifestyle standard are responsible for the high growth of the industry in the hygiene segment.

Major Market Players in Textile Films Industry are RKW Group, Covestro AG, Berry Global, Mitsui Hygiene Materials Co., Ltd., Arkema, SWM International, Toray Industries Inc., Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Arkema SA, Dongying Gaolart Import & Export Co., merican Polyfilm Inc., Trioplast Industrier AB, and Fatra A.S.

Textile Films Industry Segmentation:

Textile Films Industry Overview, By Type

• Breathable Film

• Non-Breathable Films

Textile Films Industry Overview, By Material

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Polyurethane (Pu)

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Others

Textile Films Industry Overview, By Application

• Hygiene

• Medical

• Sportswear

• Protective Apparel

• Others

Textile Films Industry Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

Global “Global Textile films Market” Research Report 2019-2024

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Textile films International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Textile films

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Textile films Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Textile films Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Textile films Market

Chapter 10: Development Trend of Textile films Industry 2019-2024

Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Textile films with Contact Information

Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Textile films

Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Global Textile films Market Research Report