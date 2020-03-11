Textile Digital Printing Machine Market 2019: Segmented by Applications, End Users, Key Regions

Global Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Report presents the worldwide Textile Digital Printing Machine Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

The global Textile Digital Printing Machine market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of % during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Textile Digital Printing Machine market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Digital textile printing is a kind new technology appeared in the 1980s, and the first digital printing machine was introduced in 1991. Digital textile printing machines are equipment used to inject ink onto the fabric subtly. Digital textile printing machines are mainly consisting of printing equipment, display device and computer control system.

Unlike the traditional printing machine, digital textile printing machines are referred to intricate designs on fabrics and small batch printing. Now, printing speed and jet ink are the major two development trends of digital textile printing machine.

The global textile digital printing machine industry developed rapidly in the last few years. In recent years, the fast recovery of global macro economy provided a best chance for the development of textile digital printing machine industry.

At present, most textile manufacturers have taken textile digital printing machines as the printing proofing equipment. With the technology development of printing speed, textile digital printing will be more and more used in mass production.

High precision and multi-colors are the major advantages of textile digital printing machines, while the speed is the largest problems now. The quality of ink is also an important develop trend of textile digital printing machines.

The Textile Digital Printing Machine market was valued at 320 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 890 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Textile Digital Printing Machine.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Mimaki

Konica Minolta

Atexco

Kornit

Mutoh

Robustelli

SPGPrints

MS Printing

Durst

Kaiyuan

Reggiani

Printpretty

La Meccanica

Zimmer

Market size by Product – Sublimation Inkjet Printing Direct to Fabric Printing Direct to Garment Printing

Market size by End User/Applications – Proofing Print Small Volume Production Design Teaching

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Textile Digital Printing Machine capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Textile Digital Printing Machine manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Textile Digital Printing Machine Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Textile Digital Printing Machine Production

2.2 Textile Digital Printing Machine Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Textile Digital Printing Machine Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Textile Digital Printing Machine Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Textile Digital Printing Machine Production by Regions

4.1 Global Textile Digital Printing Machine Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Textile Digital Printing Machine Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue Market Share by Regions

5 Textile Digital Printing Machine Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Textile Digital Printing Machine Consumption by Regions

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Central & South America

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Textile Digital Printing Machine Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue by Type

6.3 Textile Digital Printing Machine Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Textile Digital Printing Machine Breakdown Dada by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1.1 Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Textile Digital Printing Machine

8.1.4 Textile Digital Printing Machine Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Textile Digital Printing Machine Production and Revenue Forecast

9.2 Textile Digital Printing Machine Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.3 Textile Digital Printing Machine Key Producers Forecast

9.4 Forecasts by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Textile Digital Printing Machine Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Textile Digital Printing Machine Upstream Market

11.2 Textile Digital Printing Machine Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Textile Digital Printing Machine Distributors

11.5 Textile Digital Printing Machine Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Textile Digital Printing Machine are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

