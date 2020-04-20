Textile Colorant Market: By Product Form, Dye, Fabric Type, Application, Geographic Segmentation, Industry Trends, Size, Opportunities, Challenges, Key Players, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast to 2023

Industry Trend Analysis

The Textile Colorant Market was worth a significant market share in 2014 and is expected to garner great market size by 2023, while registering itself at a considerable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Textile Colorant market is experiencing significant growth due to increased demand for apparels across the globe. Moreover, levitation in lifestyle of people is expected to boost the growth during the forecast period. The growth is developing countries is higher due to various factors such as labour cost, infrastructure, etc.

Product Form Outlook and Trend Analysis

According to the product form the market of Textile Colorant is divided into powder, granules, paste, and liquid. Amongst these the powdered textile colorants rules the segments by holding a large share in the market due to increasing demand for it from various applications.

Dye Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Dye type segment is fragmented into Reactive dye, Acid dye, Direct dye, Disperse dye, Basic dye. The Reactive dye rules the market and holds majority due to increasing demand. The reactive dyes undergo reaction with the cloth fibre and thus adheres to it and becomes an integral part of it, which is less likely to be removed. Acid dye is the second largest segment in dye type.

Fibre Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

Wool, Nylon, Cotton, Polyester, Acrylic, Acetate, and Rayon are categories into which the fibre type segment is divided into. The cotton fibre is the largest segment. The demand for cotton fibre colorant is maximum and has led to its dominance in the market. Nylon and polyester are the next type of fibre with increasing demand.

Application Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

Apparel, Household, Technical Textile, Automotive, and Accessories are the categories under application segment. The apparel segment rule the application market owing to increasing demand of apparels all over the world. The apparel segments accounts to majority of market share and is foreseen to grow over the forecast period. The household segment will have a fairly large influence on the market during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

According to the region, the Textile Colorant Market is segmented as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and South America and Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region excluding Japan is the largest market for textile colorants across the globe. Amongst the APAC countries China remains the largest consumer for textile colorants due to its high Demand. Middle-East and Africa region is also foreseen to grow lucratively during the forecast period.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Dye Systems, Inc., Kiri Industries Ltd., Atul Ltd., Allied Industrial Corp., Ltd., Archroma Management LLC, LANXESS AG, DyStar Group, Standard Colors, Inc., KRONOS Worldwide, Inc., and Huntsman Corporation. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

