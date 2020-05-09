Textile Chemicals Market Worth US$ 31,860 Mn by 2026

In order to study the various trends and patterns prevailing in the concerned market, Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has included a new report titled “Textile Chemicals Market” to its wide online database. This research assessment offers a clear insight about the influential factors that are expected to transform the global market in the near future.

Textile chemicals are highly specialized chemicals incorporated in the long chemical and non-chemical processing of textiles. They are employed to impart specific properties such as water resistance, fire resistance, warp size, and others. They are utilized in processes such as scouring, bleaching, softening, dyeing, printing, finishing, and others.

Shifting of textile manufacturing facilities to developing regions and a large consumer base for textiles are driving the textile chemicals market. Home furnishing textiles is expected to be a key application of the Textile Chemicals Market. Demand for textile chemicals for furniture is expected to be high throughout the forecast period. The apparel segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace in the near future, owing to the rise in per capita spending on apparel, particularly in the developing regions. However, stringent environmental regulations are projected to hamper the textile chemicals market in the next few years.

Asia Pacific dominated the global textile chemicals market in 2017, and the market in the region is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Asia Pacific was followed by Europe in terms of revenue and volume of the textile chemicals market in 2017. However, the market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period. Demand for textile chemicals in North America and Middle East & Africa is expected to rise at a moderate pace in the near future.

This report analyzes and forecasts the textile chemicals market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global textile chemicals market. It also covers the estimated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for textile chemicals during the forecast period. The report also highlights business opportunities for the textile chemicals market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, providing a comprehensive view of the global textile chemicals market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the textile chemicals market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global textile chemicals market by segmenting it in terms of product (coating & sizing chemicals, colorants & auxiliaries, finishing agents, surfactants, desizing agents, bleaching agents, yarn lubricants, and others) and application (home furnishing textiles, technical textiles, apparel, and industrial textile). These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for textile chemicals in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual size of the textile chemicals market in 2017 and the estimated size of the market for 2018, along with forecast for the next eight years. The global market size has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Volume has been defined in kilo tons, while revenue in US$ million. Market numbers have been estimated based on key products of textile chemicals. Market size and forecast for applications have been provided at global, regional, and country levels.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global textile chemicals market. Key players include Archroma, Lonsen Inc., Covestro AG, Huntsman Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, and Solvay S.A. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global textile chemicals market has been segmented as follows:

By Product

Coating & Sizing Chemicals Wetting Agents Defoamers Other Coating & Sizing Chemicals

Colorants & Auxiliaries

Finishing Agents

Surfactants

Desizing Agents

Bleaching Agents

Yarn Lubricants

Others

By Application

Home Furnishing Textiles Carpets & Rugs Furniture Other Home Furnishing Textiles

Technical Textiles Agrotech Geotech Meditech Other Technical Textiles

Apparel

Industrial Textiles

Textile Chemicals Market: Regional Analysis (Volume Kilo tons, Revenue US$ Mn, 2017-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Turkey Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides regional and country level analysis in terms of volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026 (8 year forecast), by product type and applications

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the textile chemicals market with respect to the regional production output and price trends of the product that subsequently impact the market outlook and forecast of global textile chemicals market between 2017 and 2026

The report analyzes various market drivers, restraints, current & future market trends and emerging applications

It includes value chain analysis, Porter’s Five analysis, and SWOT analysis in order to understand and analyze the textile chemicals market

The report also includes list of potential key customers of textile chemicals

It provides detailed competition landscape which covers key company profiles, market share analysis, product mapping of key manufacturers, and competition matrix

