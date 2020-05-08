Tetramethyl Orthosilicate Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2028 | Future Market Insights

Tetramethyl Orthosilicate Market: Introduction

Tetramethyl orthosilicate is an inorganic chemical compound in which four methoxy groups are bonded with a silicon atom. Tetramethyl orthosilicate is also known by the name tetramethoxysilane. It is a colorless liquid which is soluble in organic solvents and has basic properties similar to tetraethyl orthosilicate. Tetramethyl orthosilicate is mostly used in the synthesis of sol-gel. It is also used as a raw material for the synthesis of quartz, high purity silica and some ceramics. Apart from this, tetramethyl orthosilicate is also used in the manufacturing of silicone rubber. It also finds application as an insulating material in electronic industry and as a treatment agent & coagulant for optical glass. Tetramethyl orthosilicate is toxic in nature owing to which regulations are being imposed on its use by government organizations, such as NIOSH. The exposure limit for tetramethyl orthosilicate is TWA 1 ppm i.e. 6 mg/m3.

Tetramethyl Orthosilicate Market: Dynamics

The rapid growth of the chemical industry is the main driving factor for the growth of the tetramethyl orthosilicate market. In recent years, the footprint of the chemical industry has increased across the globe due to which increased demand for tetramethyl orthosilicate for the synthesis of various chemicals is being witnessed. Increasing urbanization has led to up surge in building & construction activities. Rising building & construction and increased automotive production are the two factors driving the demand for paints & coatings across the globe. This growing demand for paints & coatings is giving a boost to the tetramethyl orthosilicate market. Also, increased GDP growth & rising disposable income are positively impacting the concerned market. Over the years, silicone rubber has caught the attention of a variety of industries, such as electronics, construction, adhesives & sealants, among others. Rising demand for quartz and high purity silica are also giving a boost to the tetramethyl orthosilicate market. Increased consumption of polymer and rubber for various applications is increasing the demand for tetramethyl orthosilicate. Tetramethyl orthosilicate is toxic and has regulations imposed on it and certain companies prefer tetraethyl orthosilicate owing to its less toxic nature. The above mentioned parameters may prove to be hindrances to the growth of the tetramethyl orthosilicate market.

Tetramethyl Orthosilicate Market: Segmentation

The global tetramethyl orthosilicate market is segmented on the basis of its purity, function and end use industry.

The global tetramethyl orthosilicate market is segmented on the basis of purity into:

Low Purity (<99%)

High Purity (>99%)

The global market is be segmented on the basis of function into:

Binder

Chemical intermediate

Drying agent

Crosslinking agent

Insulating material

The global market is segmented on the basis of end use industry into:

Chemical

Polymer & Rubber

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Tetramethyl Orthosilicate Market: Regional Outlook

Expanding population & urbanization in the Asia Pacific region have given a boost to the building & construction industry, especially in countries, such as India & China. Increased construction has escalated the demand for paints & coatings. Also, growing automotive, chemical and polymer & rubber industries make Asia Pacific a prominent market for tetramethyl orthosilicate. Predominance of automotive & chemical industries in Europe and rising construction & infrastructural development make Europe a capable market. In regions, such as North America, there is substantial presence of automotive & chemical industry. That apart, growing real estate investment will up lift the demand for paints & coatings. Also, the significant presence of the paints & coating industry in North America will make North America a promising market for tetramethyl orthosilicate. Increased urbanization has increased building & construction activities in the regions of Latin America, owing to which Latin America will be a budding market for tetramethyl orthosilicate. The growth of the chemical industry in Middle East and Africa will collectively make Middle East & Africa a potential market.

Tetramethyl Orthosilicate Market: Key Participants

Examples of some the market participants operating in the global tetramethyl orthosilicate market are Qufu Chenguang Chemical Co., Ltd., Nantong Chengua Chemical Factory, Merck KGaA, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Alfa Aesar, GELEST, INC., Avantor, ,Zhangjiagang Xinya Chemical Co.,Ltd., and Jiangxi Chenguang New Materials Co., Ltd. among others.