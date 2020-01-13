TESTING,INSPECTION AND CERTIFICATION MARKET 2018: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025

Testing,Inspection and Certification Market 2018

This report provides in depth study of “Testing,Inspection and Certification Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Testing,Inspection and Certification Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report focuses on the global Testing,Inspection and Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Testing,Inspection and Certification development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SGS Group

Bureau Veritas S.A.

Intertek Group PLC

TUV SUD Group

Dekra Certification GmbH

ALS Limited

ASTM International

BSI Group

Exova Group PLC

TUV Rheinland A.G.

TUV Nord Group

SAI Global Limited

Eurofins Scientific

Mistras Group,Inc.

UL LLC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Testing

Inspection

Certification

Market segment by Application, split into

Petroleum

Environmental

Consumer Goods

Agriculture

Mining

Construction & Infrastructure

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Testing,Inspection and Certification Manufacturers

Testing,Inspection and Certification Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Testing,Inspection and Certification Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Testing

1.4.3 Inspection

1.4.4 Certification

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Petroleum

1.5.3 Environmental

1.5.4 Consumer Goods

1.5.5 Agriculture

1.5.6 Mining

1.5.7 Construction & Infrastructure

1.5.8 Manufacturing

1.5.9 Oil & Gas

1.5.10 Chemicals

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size

2.2 Testing,Inspection and Certification Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Testing,Inspection and Certification Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Testing,Inspection and Certification Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Testing,Inspection and Certification Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Testing,Inspection and Certification Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Testing,Inspection and Certification Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 SGS Group

12.1.1 SGS Group Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Testing,Inspection and Certification Introduction

12.1.4 SGS Group Revenue in Testing,Inspection and Certification Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 SGS Group Recent Development

12.2 Bureau Veritas S.A.

12.2.1 Bureau Veritas S.A. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Testing,Inspection and Certification Introduction

12.2.4 Bureau Veritas S.A. Revenue in Testing,Inspection and Certification Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Bureau Veritas S.A. Recent Development

12.3 Intertek Group PLC

12.3.1 Intertek Group PLC Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Testing,Inspection and Certification Introduction

12.3.4 Intertek Group PLC Revenue in Testing,Inspection and Certification Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Intertek Group PLC Recent Development

12.4 TUV SUD Group

12.4.1 TUV SUD Group Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Testing,Inspection and Certification Introduction

12.4.4 TUV SUD Group Revenue in Testing,Inspection and Certification Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 TUV SUD Group Recent Development

12.5 Dekra Certification GmbH

12.5.1 Dekra Certification GmbH Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Testing,Inspection and Certification Introduction

12.5.4 Dekra Certification GmbH Revenue in Testing,Inspection and Certification Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Dekra Certification GmbH Recent Development

12.6 ALS Limited

12.6.1 ALS Limited Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Testing,Inspection and Certification Introduction

12.6.4 ALS Limited Revenue in Testing,Inspection and Certification Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 ALS Limited Recent Development

12.7 ASTM International

12.7.1 ASTM International Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Testing,Inspection and Certification Introduction

12.7.4 ASTM International Revenue in Testing,Inspection and Certification Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 ASTM International Recent Development

12.8 BSI Group

12.8.1 BSI Group Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Testing,Inspection and Certification Introduction

12.8.4 BSI Group Revenue in Testing,Inspection and Certification Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 BSI Group Recent Development

12.9 Exova Group PLC

12.9.1 Exova Group PLC Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Testing,Inspection and Certification Introduction

12.9.4 Exova Group PLC Revenue in Testing,Inspection and Certification Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Exova Group PLC Recent Development

12.10 TUV Rheinland A.G.

12.10.1 TUV Rheinland A.G. Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Testing,Inspection and Certification Introduction

12.10.4 TUV Rheinland A.G. Revenue in Testing,Inspection and Certification Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 TUV Rheinland A.G. Recent Development

Continued….

