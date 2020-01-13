Testing, Inspection, & Certification (TIC) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

auditing and inspection, to testing, verification, quality assurance and certification. The sector consists of both in-house and outsourced services

In 2017, the global Testing, Inspection, & Certification (TIC) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Testing, Inspection, & Certification (TIC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Testing, Inspection, & Certification (TIC) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SGS Group

Bureau Veritas S.A.

Intertek Group PLC

TUV SUD Group

Dekra Certification GmbH

ALS Limited

BSI Group

Exova Group PLC

TUV Rheinland A.G

TUV Nord Group

SAI Global Limited

Eurofins Scientific

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Testing

Inspection

Certification

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Goods & Retail

Agriculture & Food

Chemicals

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

