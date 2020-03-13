Testing, Inspection and Certification Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Testing, Inspection and Certification s Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 107 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Companies provide inspection, verification, testing and certification services and related support functions such as auditing, consulting and training. The purpose of these services is to increase productivity, help local manufacturers meet global standards, manage risk, and improve the quality, safety and compliance of a company’s products and services.

This report studies the Testing, Inspection and Certification Market– with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Testing, Inspection and Certification market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The primary role of testing, inspection, and certification is to ensure the maintenance of the health, safety, and quality requirements products. Testing, inspection, and certification companies are engaged in inspection, verification, testing and certification services to help increase productivity and also help local manufacturers comply with the global standards.

Europe is the largest regions of Testing, Inspection and Certification, with revenue market share about 38.51% in 2017, North America following Europe, takes revenue market share of 27.38%. Asia-Pacific is an important market of Testing, Inspection and Certification, accounting for 22% revenue market share.

The application of Testing, Inspection and Certification included Consumer Product, Commodities, Industry, LFE and Other industry. Industry is the largest application takes revenue market share of 50% in 2017. LFE is the second application takes revenue market share of 24% in 2017.

SGS Group, Bureau Veritas, Dekra Certification, Intertek, TUV SUD, Eurofins Scientific, DNV, TUV Rheinland, UL LLC, ALS Limited and TUV Nord Group is the top player in the industry, they together with 39.36% market share.

In 2018, the global Testing, Inspection and Certification market size was 8720 million US$ and it is expected to reach 12700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Testing, Inspection and Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Testing, Inspection and Certification development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

SGS Group

Bureau Veritas

Dekra Certification

Intertek

TUV SUD

Eurofins Scientific

DNV

TUV Rheinland

UL LLC

ALS Limited

TUV Nord Group

Mistras Group

SAI Global

BSI Group

Exova Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

In-House

Outsourced

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Product

Commodities

Industry

LFE

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global Testing, Inspection and Certification report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Testing, Inspection and Certification Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Testing, Inspection and Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Testing, Inspection and Certification development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Testing, Inspection and Certification are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

