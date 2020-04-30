Testicular Cancer Therapeutics Market Comprehensive Review of its Applications Growth Opportunities and Future Prospects

Global testicular cancer therapeutics market is growing with the increasing prevalence of testicular cancer. The market is expected to witness moderate growth, since there are already more than 15 drugs that exist in the market for the treatment of testicular cancer. Increasing prevalence of cancer and rising demand for the medications with better efficacy and less side effects can be attributed as an opportunity for oncology. The regulatory bodies such as USFDA, EMA are supporting the growth of the global market by providing increased funding, designations and grants for speeding up the drug development process.

Diagnosis of testicular cancer is done through a blood test, ultrasound and biopsy. Also, the type of testicular cancer is determined with the diagnosis along with its stage. There are two types of testicular cancer- seminoma testicular cancer and non- seminoma testicular cancer. After the diagnosis, the treatment options are selected according to the stage and the type of testicular cancer. The treatment options that are available to the patients are chemotherapy, radiation therapy and surgery. Surgery include orchidectomy, removal of both the testicles, lymph node surgery and hormone replacement therapy.

Growing prevalence of testicular cancer and combination therapies for the treatment are the major driving forces for the testicular cancer therapeutics market. Also with no drug in Phase III, there is a need for growth in pipeline for better treatment options, providing increased opportunities to the players in the market. Some of the marketed drugs for the treatment of testicular cancer include Blenoxane (Bleomycin), Cisplatin, Cosmegen (Dactinomycin), Cyfos (Ifosfamide), Etopophos (Etoposide Phosphate) and Velban (Vinblastine Sulfate). Some of the drug combination available in the market are BEP, JEB, PEB, VIP and VeIP.

Some of the key players operating in the global testicular cancer therapeutics market are Ovation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Hospira Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG and Teva Parenteral Medicines, Inc.

