Test & Measurement Market Growth Opportunities, Consumptions, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2025

Global Test & Measurement Market Focus on Indian Market Outlook 2022 presents the worldwide Buildings Automation and Control Systems (BACS) Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

Test and measurement equipment are devices which are used for validating performance of various electronic and mechanical products. The industry deals with supply of test, measurement, and analysis equipment and software for product design optimisation, manufacturing control and monitoring systems.

These instruments are extensively used in entire product lifecycle starting from initial product development and designing phase to verification, maintenance and other after-sales support. Its application areas spans across aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics and utility industries. India has emerged as one of high potential test and measurement market owing to its favourable market dynamics.

Growth of Indian test and measurement market is primarily attributed to growth of electronic industry in India, rise in use of smart devices, growth of wireless technology government initiatives. However, there are several factors impeding growth of the market which includes import of low quality foreign products, price sensitiveness of consumers and lack of skilled workforce. The market is characterized by leading trends such as advent of high performance testing, high quality cost competitive products, rising demand from automotive companies and merger and acquisition activities.

The report Global Test & Measurement Market  Focus on Indian Market Outlook 2022 provides an in-depth analysis of the current scenario, detailed market outlook of global as well as Indian test and measurement market. The report provides detailed coverage of major test and measurement application areas such as telecommunication industry, aerospace industry, consumer electronics, utility sector and others. Future forecasts of test and measurement globally and Indian market are provided in the report till the year 2022. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Major industry players operating in Indian test and measurement market include Agilent Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Rohde & Schwarz India Pvt Ltd, Aplab Ltd., Rishabh Instruments Pvt Ltd., Megger India Pvt. Ltd., among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in Indian test and measurement market.

Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Test & Measurement

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Strategic Analysis

3.2.1 Porter Model

3.2.2 SWOT Analysis

4. Global Test & Measurement Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by End-Users

4.2.2 Market Share by Region

4.2.3 Market Share by Competitors

5. India Test & Measurement Market Analysis

5.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.2.1 Market Share by End-Users

5.2.2 Market Share by Competitors

6. Indian Test & Measurement Market-Application Areas

6.1 Telecommunications Industry

6.1.1 Overview

6.1.2 Market Analysis

6.2 Aerospace Industry

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Market Analysis

6.3 Consumer Electronics

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Market Analysis

6.4 Utility Sector

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 Market Analysis

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Overview

7. India Test & Measurement Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Development

7.1.1 Advent of High Performance Testing

7.1.2 High Quality Cost Competitive Products

7.1.3 Rising Demand from Automotive Companies

7.1.4 Merger & Acquisition Activities

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Growth of Electronic Industry

7.2.2 Rise in Use of Smart Devices

7.2.3 Growth of Wireless Technology

7.2.4 Government Initiatives

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 Import of Low Quality Foreign Products

7.3.2 Price Sensitiveness

7.3.3 Lack of Skilled Workforce

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Global

8.2 India

8.2.1 Market Share by Competitors

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Product Portfolio Analysis

9. Company Profile

9.1 Agilent Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

9.2 Rohde & Schwarz India Pvt Ltd

9.3 Aplab Ltd.

9.4 Rishabh Instruments Pvt Ltd

9.5 Megger India Pvt. Ltd.

