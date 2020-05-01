Terpenes Market Growth, Key Manufacturer and Forecast to 2024 – Arora Aromatics, Mentha & Allied Products, AOS Products, Kraton, Natural Fractions, Interstate Commodities, Himachal Terepene Products, YASUHARA CHEMICAL and Others

This report studies the Terpenes market, Terpenes are a large and diverse class of organic compounds, produced by a variety of plants, particularly conifers, and by some insects such as termites or swallowtail butterflies, which emit terpenes from their osmeteria. They often have a strong odor and may protect the plants that produce them by deterring herbivores and by attracting predators and parasites of herbivores. The difference between terpenes and terpenoids is that terpenes are hydrocarbons, whereas terpenoids contain additional functional groups.

In recent years, with the increasing demand, the consumption of Terpenes increased at a stable speed. During 2012~2016, the global sales growth rate is larger than 5% every year.

Now, investors are still optimistic about the Terpenes industry. In the next few years, more and more enterprises will enter this industry and the sales growth rate is forecasted to be about 5.63%.

Despite the decreasing gross margin of integrated development model, more and more enterprises will attempt to front-end and back-end integration.

According to this study, over the next five years the Terpenes market will register a 6.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 730 million by 2024, from US$ 510 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Terpenes business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Terpenes Market Players

Arora Aromatics

Mentha & Allied Products

AOS Products

Kraton

Natural Fractions

Interstate Commodities

Himachal Terepene Products

YASUHARA CHEMICAL

Jiangxi Jishui Xinghua Natural Spice

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Terpenes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Terpenes market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Terpenes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Terpenes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Terpenes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Terpenes value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Pinene

Limonene

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical

Food

Others

Global Terpenes Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

