Terephthaloyl Chloride Market Latest Trends & Key Drivers Supporting Growth through | 2017 – 2025

Chloride is a compound of chlorine combined with another element or group, especially a salt of the anion Cl? or an organic compound of chlorine bonded to an alkyl group. Terephthaloyl chloride is an acid chloride derivative of terephthalic acid. Terephthaloyl chloride is abbreviated as TCL and its chemical formula is C8H4Cl2O2. TCL is a transparent water-white liquid above its freezing point, and white crystalline solid at room temperature. Flame resistance, chemical resistance, temperature stability, lightweight, and high physical strength are some properties of terephthaloyl chloride. TCL is a vital component for performance polymers and aramid fibers. Terephthaloyl chloride is also an effective water scavenger, used to stabilize urethane prepolymers and isocyanates.

The global terephthaloyl chloride market is primarily driven by the increase in demand for Kevlar, a material formed by combining terephthaloyl chloride and para-phenylenediamine. The automobile industry uses terephthaloyl chloride owing to its chemical, mechanical, and physical properties. This is expected to boost the terephthaloyl chloride market Moreover, use of TLC in wide range of applications, ranging from consumer products to industrial gadgets are projected to create lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the market. Research & development in improving the utilization of terephthaloyl chloride, is expected to drive the market. Corrosive property of terephthaloyl chloride creates problems in its storage and increases the overall cost. This is anticipated to hamper the market.

Based on form, the terephthaloyl chloride market can be segmented into flakes and molten form. The molten form segment accounts for a significant share of the market due to rising demand for manufacturing of chemical-resistant materials. Flakes are utilized in the synthesis of high-performance polymers and is projected to create lucrative opportunities for expansion of the segment.

In terms of application, the terephthaloyl chloride market can be segmented into performance polymers, aramid fibers, water scavengers, and others. The aramid fibers segment holds a prominent share of the market. Aramid fibers are used in protective clothing for industrial and aerospace sectors owing to its high material strength and high heat-resistant properties. Furthermore, aramid fibers are used to manufacture Kevlar, which is known for its lightweight properties. Therefore, surge in demand for Kevlar in the defense industry is expected to propel the terephthaloyl chloride market. The performance polymers segment also accounts for a considerable share of the terephthaloyl chloride market as they are primarily used in oil & gas, mining, and construction industries.

In terms of geography, the terephthaloyl chloride market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for a significant share of the global terephthaloyl market owing to the rise in demand for aramid fibers in automobile and defense industries. Asia Pacific holds a substantial share of the market owing to the utilization of performance polymers in end-use industries. An upsurge in demand for consumer goods is expected to fuel the terephthaloyl chloride market in growing economies such as China and India. Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are the emerging hubs of the terephthaloyl chloride market.

Key players operating in the global terephthaloyl chloride market include E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Transpek Industry Ltd, Yantai Yuxiang Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., TCI Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., and Sigma-Aldrich Corporation.