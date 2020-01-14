Tennis Ball Machines Market Expected to Reach US$ 33.6 Mn by 2027

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “Tennis Ball Machines Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027,” the global tennis ball machines market was valued at US$ 26.0 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 33.6 Mn in terms of revenue by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2019 to 2027. The Asia Pacific market is projected to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increase in number of tennis players and product innovation among manufacturers.

The usage of tennis ball machines has increased across the world. Tennis was perceived as a game for rich people and this trend has been changing over a period of time. Many kids have started to play tennis from an early age, encouraging them to eventually play the game professionally. After the Beijing and Rio Olympics, China is investing in the development of sports and tennis players. Tennis machines used to be costly and afforded only by a few people or by sports clubs and federations. These machines earlier were heavy to carry. Portable machines are now available in the market due to various innovations and developments in tennis ball machines. These machines are comparatively less costly than traditional machines which were heavy and non-movable.

By type, light weight tennis ball machines have the highest growth opportunity as these machines are more user friendly compared to the heavy weight ones. They are easy to handle and carry and makes it a perfect consumer choice. Moreover, light weight machines are a perfect fit for young and amateur tennis players to start from scratch.

By ball capacity, tennis ball machines having capacity of less than 150 accounted for major market share of 35% in 2017. One of the increasing trends in the lawn tennis industry is proliferation of young tennis players. With the entryof inexperienced and amateur players in the industry, tennis balls with low ball capacity proves to be a perfect fit for young tennis players.