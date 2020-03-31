Tenant Screening Services Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

DecisionMarketReports.com adds “Global Tenant Screening Services Market 2018 Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2025” reports to its database.
In 2017, the global Tenant Screening Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12% during 2018-2025.
Tenant screening is the process of estimating potential renters for available apartment units. In general, the purpose of tenant screening is not to determine the eligibility of a tenant for a certain program, but to determine if the person is likely to be a good tenant. Widespread use of tenant screening services by property managers is a relatively recent practice.
Key driver of the global tenant screening services market is the rapidly growing rental housing market. Due to the Great Recession, rate of unemployment has been high and income has declined, constraining household budgets and making people shift toward living in rental houses. Young adults are the potential age group to rent a house due to changes in studies, jobs, etc. Renting has significantly flourished in regions, especially in central cities, where land prices are high and low-income households are concentrated.
This report focuses on the global Tenant Screening Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tenant Screening Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Apartment Services Plus/ASP Screening
Landlord Protection Agency
Multi-Housing Credit Control
Rental History Reports
Rental Research Services
Renters Acceptance
Tenant Check
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Instant Credit Check
Tenant Suitability Check
Full Income Verification
Landlord Referencing
Right-To-Rent Checks
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Agencies
Small and Medium Agencies
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Tenant Screening Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Tenant Screening Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tenant Screening Services are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
