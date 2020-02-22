Temperature Sensor Market Will Reach USD 6.73 Billion by 2025

Global Temperature Sensor Industry was valued at USD 4.95 Billion in the year 2017. Global Temperature Sensor Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.94% from 2018 to reach USD 6.73 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and Asia-Pacific Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, developed industry’s like The U.S. as well the emerging industries like China with highest population base holds a notable Industry share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years.

Major market players in Temperature Sensor Industry are ABB Group, Denso Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., STMicroelectronics N.V., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Siemens, Bosch GmbH, Omron Corporation, and other 12 companies detailed information is provided in the research report. Rising research and development expenses to address the changing demand of end users. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of the top players in the last 5 years.

Segmentation done on the basis of Product Type includes Temperature Sensor IC, Thermistor, Resistive Temperature Detector (RTD), Bimetallic Temperature Sensor, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Thermocouple; of which the Thermocouples segment is expected to hold the highest Industry share during the forecast period. This Industry share is expected as automotive manufacturers are focusing mainly on performance & safety. Automotive thermocouples help in measuring important interpretations like exhaust gas readings of the vehicles.

By Industry Sector

• Oil & Gas

• Metals

• Automotive

• Electronics

• Manufacturing

• Others

By Product Type

• Temperature Sensor IC

• Thermistor

• Resistive Temperature Detector (RTD)

• Bimetallic Temperature Sensor

• Infrared Temperature Sensor

• Thermocouple

By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

Global “Global Temperature Sensor Market” Research Report 2019-2024

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Temperature Sensor International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Temperature Sensor

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Temperature Sensor Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Temperature Sensor Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Temperature Sensor Market

Chapter 10: Development Trend of Temperature Sensor Industry 2019-2024

Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Temperature Sensor with Contact Information

Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Temperature Sensor

Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Global Temperature Sensor Market Research Report