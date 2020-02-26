Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Study for Cold Storage, Greenhouse, Pharma Production Units and Life Science Centers (2019 to 2024)

Temperature monitoring systems market dominated by healthcare & life science facilities, medical device manufacturing companies, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, environmental monitoring facilities, chemical & petrochemical manufacturers.

Temperature monitoring systems market is projected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2024 from USD 4.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Temperature monitoring systems market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. Based on type, the non-contact-based temperature monitoring systems market is further classified into pyrometers & IR thermometers, thermal imagers, and fiber optic thermometers.

The non-contact-based temperature monitoring systems market is further categorized into pyrometers & IR thermometers, thermal imagers, and fiber optic thermometers. The pyrometers & IR thermometers segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is attributed to the advantages provided by these products, such as monitoring the temperature of small, moving, or inaccessible objects.

“The pyrometers & IR thermometers segment to register the highest CAGR in the non-contact-based temperature monitoring systems market.”

The temperature monitoring systems market is segmented into healthcare & life science facilities, medical device manufacturing companies, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, environmental monitoring facilities, chemical & petrochemical manufacturers, energy & power generation companies, food & beverage product manufacturers, and other end users. The healthcare and life science facilities segment accounted for the largest share of the temperature monitoring systems market in 2018.

Non-contact-based temperature monitoring systems do not require direct contact with the intended energy source/object whose temperature needs to be measured.

Some of the prominent players in the temperature monitoring systems are 3M (US), Abb Ltd. (Switzerland), Deltatrack (US), Emerson Electric (US), Fluke Corporation (US), and Omega Engineering (US). 3M is among the significant players in the temperature monitoring systems market with its strong presence, unique product portfolio, and wide distribution network.

North America is one of the major revenue-generating regions in the global temperature monitoring systems market. Factors such as rising manufacturing activity across a range of industries, stringent regulations to ensure product quality (particularly in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors), technological advancements, the growing patient population, and increasing disease prevalence are expected to propel the growth of this market.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 31%, Tier 2 – 49%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C-level – 28%, Director-level – 19%, and Others – 53%

By Region: North America – 33%, Europe – 31%, APAC – 19%, and RoW – 17%

The temperature monitoring systems report also studies micro markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions. Comprehensive information on temperature monitoring systems offered by the top 15 players in the market. The report analyzes the temperature monitoring systems market by type, application, end user, and region.

The large share of this regional segment can mainly be attributed to the presence of stringent regulatory guidelines and extensive regulatory compliance for product quality among target end-user industries, strong presence of major market players in the region, growing research pipeline among biopharmaceutical companies, and stringent regulatory norms for drug development and food & product safety regulations.