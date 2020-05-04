Temperature Controller Market Sustains Competitiveness by Adoption of Technological Innovations 2026

Key players operating in the global temperature controller market include Omron Corporation, Eurotherm (Schneider Electric), Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company, Autonics Corporation, Delta Electronics, Panasonic, Durex industries, Hanyoung Nux, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, RKC Instruments, Honeywell International, ABB Ltd. and so on. Key players are adding technologically advanced features in their current products to remain competitive in the market.

A temperature controller is generally used in a network to keep temperature stable. It is used to control temperatures without an extensive supervision of a human. An input in the form of thermocouple or RTD is provided to a controller in a control system. This input is then compared with the set point or desired control temperature regardless of the surrounding temperature. An output is then provided to a control element.

The temperature controller is a small part of a temperature control system; however, the complete system needs to be analyzed while selecting the proper controller. There are various parameters such as input sensor (thermocouple, temperature range card, and RTD), placement of sensor, control algorithm required, type of output hardware (electromechanical relay, analog output signal, SSR), and additional requirements of the system that needs to be considered while selecting a controller.Open loop and closed loop are the basic types of temperature control. Open loop applies continuous cooling/heating regardless of the actual temperature output. This is similar to the internal heating system of a car. Closed loop system measures output temperature constantly and maintains the same to the desired temperature. There are mainly three types of controllers: on-off, PID, and proportional.

The operator uses one controller or a combination of controllers depending on the system which needs to be controlled. An on-off controller is the simple temperature control device which switches the output when the temperature crosses the desired temperature point. PID controller combines proportional control with two additional adjustments that is integral and derivative. This helps the system to automatically compensate for changes in the network. Proportional controllers are designed in such way that it eliminates the cycling which is associated with on-off control.

The growth of the temperature controller market is fueled by factors such as communication capability in temperature controllers, and introduction of hybrid temperature controller as an alternative to a PLC device. Tools such as artificial intelligence, machine learning cognitive abilities, and architectural tools are used by companies to save time and money. There are some restraining factors for the temperature controller market such as rising price competition globally, a maturing market for temperature controller products, global economy slowdown, and technology competition. These factors are contributing to the declining temperature controller market around the globe.The global temperature controller market has some emerging trends such as miniaturization of temperature controllers, display trend charts and allow data logging, and use of computers or software to program the controllers and maintain data which are expected to drive the market.

The temperature controller market is segmented based on type, product, end-use industry, and region. Based on type, the temperature controller market is segmented into analog and digital. On the basis of product, the market is segregated into single loop and multi-loop. The temperature controller market is segregated into oil & gas, food and beverage, plastics, chemicals, automotive, energy and power and others (healthcare and pharmaceuticals) on the basis of end-use industry. Based on region, the market is segmented into Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Asia Pacific temperature controller market is expected to expand over the next few years; however, the Europe and Americas markets are expected to decline. The reason for the growth of the Asia Pacific market is new installations due to automation in the manufacturing industry.