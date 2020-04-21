Temperature Controlled Container Market- New Products and Technological Developments by Hamburg Sud, Hapag-Lloyd, Spacewise

Temperature controlled containers are something that many different industries need, including the pharmaceutical and food & beverages industry where products are perishable and delivered in extreme conditions. Temperature controlled containers ensure that the shipment of any product arrives in perfect condition with no damage to the product and the product is still in saleable and usable condition. Temperature controlled containers can also be used while shipping live tissue products like donor organs, medicines, blood transfers, clinical trial distribution, food and beverage products, etc.

In a temperature controlled container, the temperature can be checked by various temperature-controlling devices such as temperature indicators and data loggers. The temperature controlled container market has grown substantially at a healthy CAGR due to an overall growth in pharmaceutical and food and beverage industry. With rapid technological advancement and innovation, the temperature controlled container market is expected to grow globally.

Temperature controlled container Market- Market Segmentation:

Temperature controlled packaging solutions are segmented on the basis of product type, application type, and region. On the basis of product type, the temperature controlled container market is segmented into insulated shippers, insulated containers, and others (refrigerants). On the basis of applications, the temperature controlled container market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, industrial products, chemical products, and others (clinical trials/biomedical sector). And on the basis of region, the temperature controlled container market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Temperature controlled container Market- Market Dynamics:

Prominent factors driving temperature controlled container market include increasing demand for packaged food, technological advancement and increased usage in pharmaceuticals and food and beverages sector, urbanization, and change in lifestyle among others. Moreover, since temperature controlled containers maintain the hygiene and nature of a product irrespective of what the weather condition is or the problems faced during transportation, the demand for temperature controlled containers has increased regardless of the geographical location.

Temperature controlled container Market- Regional Outlook:

The temperature controlled container market is expected to register a high CAGR for the forecast period. Based on the geographical region, the temperature controlled container solutions market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Given the increase in sale of pharmaceutical products and rising disposable income, the Asia Pacific will be one of the fastest growing markets. Increasing demand for cloud computing from the developed nations like Europe and North America may also increase the demand for real-time e-healthcare systems by the end of the forecast period.

Temperature controlled container Market- Major Players:

Some of the key players of the global temperature controlled container market are Hamburg Sud, Hapag-Lloyd, Spacewise, Blue Dart, Cold Chain Technologies, Inc.,Biotempak, Kryotec, Tempack, World Courier, Envirotainer, Cryopak, and DHL.

