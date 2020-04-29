Temperature Control Units Market Size and Analysis by leading Players with its Application and Type by 2024

Temperature Control Units Market report would help stakeholders better understand their competitors and gain more insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, and product developments in the Temperature Control Units market.

A temperature control unit (TCU) (also called “temperature controller”) is typically used to preheat an industrial process and maintain the desired temperature. A TCU works by using an electric heater, either immersion or continuous, to heat the fluid in the system, then circulating it from the TCU to the machine tools and vice-versa. The fluid used may be water, pressurised water or oil, depending on the temperature range. Usually this is water if T < 95°C, pressurised water if T< 150-160°C and oil for T from 200 to 400°C.

Once having reached the set operating temperature, the unit can continue to heat the fluid, or alternatively may act as a cooling system. If the fluid used in the TCU is water, cooling is performed by adding fresh water (direct cooling), while if the fluid is pressurised water or oil, a fluid-water heat exchanger is used (indirect cooling).

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Temperature Control Units market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Temperature Control Units value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Water Temperature Control Unit

Oil Temperature Control Unit

Segmentation by application:

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Chemical

Energy

Engineering and Mechanical

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

WIKA Instrument

Toshiba Machine

Carel Industries

Eurochiller Srl

SINGLE Temperiertechnik

Temptek

Berg Chilling Systems

Mokon Systems

HB-Therm GmbH

BOFA International (Donaldson)

Thermal Care Inc

ACS Group

Advantage Engineering

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

