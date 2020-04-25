Tempeh Market Overview, Segment Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

The global Tempeh Market, which is extensively assessed in the report contemplates the best need development angles and how they could affect the market over the figure residency under thought. The experts have taken careful endeavors to thoroughly evaluating every development factor of the Tempeh Market, other than indicating how certain market restrictions could represent a danger to players in the coming years. In addition, the report additionally gives data on top patterns and openings and how players could take advantage of them to take up the difficulties in the market.

Tempeh is a type of fermented soy cake product which can be consumed with rice or as a snack.

Tempeh is obtained from fermentation of soybean with Rhizopus oligosporus as a starter culture. Tempeh was originated in Indonesia and has been increasing its demand in global market as a competitor of tofu. Tempeh has many health benefits such as reducing cholesterol, increasing bone density, reducing menopausal symptoms, promoting muscle recovery, etc. Tempeh is a rich source of manganese, copper, fiber, protein, phosphorus, vitamins, magnesium, etc. which makes it popular in health conscious consumers globally. Tempeh is a better meat alternative of all fermented soy products. Tempeh contains high nutritional value and hence is used in various vegetarian cuisine worldwide, where it is used as meat analogue. Tempeh contains high levels of vitamins B6, B5, B3, and B2. Tempeh has the ability to have many textures and flavors which makes it a better substitute for meat and meat-based products.

Market Segmentation:

The global tempeh market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channels, form, and region. The global tempeh market is segmented on the basis of type such as tempeh bacem, tempe bongkrek, tempe mendoan, and tempe semangit. The global tempeh market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel as supermarket/ hypermarket, retail shops, online shops etc. The global tempeh market can also be segmented on the basis of form such as organic tempeh and conventional tempeh. On the basis of form the demand for organic tempeh is growing worldwide as a result of increasing health awareness among consumers. Hence, the global tempeh market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of regions, the tempeh market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, Asia Pacific has developed as the dominant region in global tempeh market followed by North America. Tempeh is originated in Indonesia which produces and consumes maximum amount of tempeh domestically. China is growing in producing tempeh to cater to consumer needs in global market. Japan, Korea and India are some countries which are gaining interest in producing fermented food products from soybean in turn growing tempeh market globally.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Tempeh is a healthy food containing probiotic which helps increasing antibodies, build stronger immune system, regulate appetite and reduces sugar. Tempeh is popular in health conscious consumers as it helps in reducing cholesterol levels naturally. Availability of tempeh in supermarket/ hypermarkets is also driving market for tempeh in urban countries. Increasing awareness of consumption of healthy food is driving market for tempeh globally. As a result of growing population of working professionals demand for ready-to-eat tempeh is increasing in urban areas driving market for tempeh globally. Manufacturers are focusing on providing healthier product offerings. Tempeh also has many health benefits such as its helps in muscle building, reduces risk of diabetes and treats inflammatory diseases which helps in growing global market for tempeh. Hence, the global tempeh market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.

Tempeh Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the tempeh market include Lalibela Farm, The Cultered Bean Company, Nutrisoy Pty Ltd., Impulse Foods, ALIVE & HEALING INC., and American Soy Asia are among these. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global tempeh market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global tempeh market till 2027.

