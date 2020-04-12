Teleshopping Market by Type, Product, Regions, Application and Forecasts to 2024

Search4Research.com adds latest research report on “Global Teleshopping Market”, it include and classifies the Global Teleshopping Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as future trends and growth prospect details for business development.

Teleshopping means buying goods and services by telephone or via the internet. It does not involve correspondence and personal visits. The seller prepares a short advertising film which is shown on television screen.it gives a full demonstration of the working of the product along with a list of contact phone numbers in every city. People who feel convinced of the utility of the demonstrated product contact the seller on telephone and place orders goods are delivered to buyers through courier or value payable post (v.p.p.).the main advantage of teleshopping is convenience for the customer. The customer can purchase the product without visiting the seller. This saves valuable time, effort and money. Customers can make payment through their credit cards. Asian sky shop, telebrands are examples of companies which provide teleshopping facilities in india. Computer systems have made it easier by playing recorded messages and then record the information given by customers. Teleshopping, however, does not offer the opportunity to the customer to examine the product before buying. Computerised systems used in teleshopping are expensive.

The market for Teleshopping is fragmented with players such as QVC, HSN, Jupiter Shop Channel, OCJ, HSE24, EVINE Live, Jewelry Television, happiGO, M6 Group, Ideal Shopping Direct, Shop LC, HomeShop18, Naaptol Online Shopping are the global leading suppliers.

The US teleshopping market is facing stiff competition from e-commerce, with an increasing number of people now preferring shopping on mobile and internet, thereby hampering the growth of teleshopping market in the US. Teleshopping market in India grew significantly over the past few years owing to, increasing disposable income, ease of shopping, rising television penetration in the country. Moreover, increasing offerings by private label brands at affordable prices, growing discounts and offers, coupled with rising working population are other factors driving teleshopping market in India. In addition, improving standard of living, coupled with changing consumers tastes and preference from traditional way of shopping to new and innovative forms.

According to this study, over the next five years the Teleshopping market will register a 1.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 45010 million by 2024, from US$ 42200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Teleshopping business

This study considers the Teleshopping value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Television

Internet

Segmentation by application:

Household Item

Food and Health Supplements

Cosmetics and Skincare

Consumer Electronic

Service

Apparel and Accessories

Jewelry

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

QVC

HSN

Jupiter Shop Channel

OCJ

HSE24

EVINE Live

Jewelry Television

happiGO

M6 Group

Ideal Shopping Direct

Shop LC

HomeShop18

Naaptol Online Shopping

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Teleshopping consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Teleshopping market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Teleshopping manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Teleshopping with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Teleshopping submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

