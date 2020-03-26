Telepresence Robot Market 2019-2026, by Mantaro Networks, Intouch Technologies, Amy Robotics, Anybots, Inbot Technology, Revolve Robotics, Qihan Technology, Vecna Robotics, Camanio Care

The Global Telepresence Robot Market is accounted for $127.72 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $569.80 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period. High demand for healthcare applications, increase in demand for teleconferences and growth in the use of smartphone are the key factors driving the market growth. In addition, technological advancements in robotics and extensive adoption from various end user sectors such as education and residential provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market. However, factors such as lack of secure communication and technical complexities are some factors hindering the market growth.

Request a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2547552

A telepresence robot is a remote-controlled, wheeled device that has wireless internet connectivity. Normally, the robot uses a tablet to provide video and audio capabilities. Telepresence robots are usually used to stand in for tour guides, night watchmen, factory inspectors, and healthcare consultants.

Based on Type, the Stationary segment held significant growth during the forecast period. The stationary telepresence is less expensive and used for the training purposes for all verticals. By geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to the emergence of new technologies.

Some of the key players profiled in the Telepresence Robot include:

Mantaro Networks, Intouch Technologies, Amy Robotics, Anybots, Inbot Technology, Revolve Robotics, Qihan Technology, Vecna Robotics, Camanio Care, Xandex, Ava Robotics, Axyn Robotique, Xaxxon Technologies, Telepresence Robotics Corporation and Double Robotics Inc.

Types Covered:

• Mobile

• Stationary

Components Covered:

• Body

• Head

Applications Covered:

• Healthcare

• Enterprise

• Education

Homecare

• Offices

• Other Applications

To make an enquiry on [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2547552

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse full [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/telepresence-robot-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]