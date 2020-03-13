Telepresence Equipment Market Insights, Potential Business Strategies, Mergers and Acquisitions, Revenue Analysis by 2024

The telepresence equipment market is driven by the need for enterprises to reduce travelling cost for employees as well as cost effective solutions for global interactions, along with the increasing influence of cloud services. Technological advancements, low operating expenditure, and cost savings are some of the other factors pushing the market growth.

Telepresence is a collaboration tool that enables communication with partners, customers, and co-workers over a converged network across the globe. It offers high speed data transfer capabilities that enable communication with users at distinct location. This is the major factor behind the increasing use of these services in global corporations.

Based on components, the telepresence equipment market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware category, which includes displays, projectors, cameras, sensors, audio devices, processors, and others (including wiring, harness and controls), accounted for largest revenue share in 2017.

The software category is expected to record highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to regular updates provided by the market players along with the requirement for increased flexibility to connect with a range of devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops.

One of the key developments in the telepresence equipment market is the use of screen less telepresence systems with holographic technology. The massive increase in computational processing power along with the availability of devices capable of tracking user’s movements are helping the growth of holographic technology in the telepresence as well as video conferencing systems.

North America was the most mature telepresence equipment market in 2017; wherein the region held the highest market share. However, with the growing popularity of voice over internet protocol (VoIP) based technologies in the U.S. and Canada, the North American market is expected to register slow growth during the forecast period.

Cisco Systems, Inc. was the largest vendor of telepresence equipment in 2017 with Polycom, Inc. and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Ranked at second and third respectively. Some of the other competitors in the global telepresence equipment market includes HP Inc., Sony Corporation, Array Telepresence Inc., Avaya Inc., Vidyo Inc., and ZTE Corporation.