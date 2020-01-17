Potential Analysis of Teleoperation and Telerobotics in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market: AppFolio, Buildium, Console Australia, Entrata, London Computer Systems, MRI Software, Property Boulevard

Teleoperation represents the ability to operate equipment or a machine from a distance. A specific form of teleoperation involving remote control of a robot from a distance is referred to as telerobotics. Teleoperation and telerobotics are both supported by ICT infrastructure including broadband communications, sensors, machine to machine (M2M) communications, and various Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. Enhancements in wireless broadband are untethering teleoperation. Prior to 5G and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), Teleoperation is largely relegated to fixed communications connections. 5G and MEC will enable Teleoperation anywhere there is 5G coverage, enabling many new consumer and industrial automation scenarios involving robotics.

Advanced IoT systems will also utilize Digital Twin technology to enable next generation teleoperation. Digital Twinning refers to the mapping of the physical world to the digital world. Coupled with Haptic Internet technologies and Virtual Reality (VR), the teleoperation and telerobotics market will take a major leap as user interfaces are democratized. No longer will special equipment (often located in special locations and controlled by proprietary systems) be required for control. In addition, the field of Cloud Robotics enables a teleoperation/telerobotics as a service model, allowing fractional ownership and/or usage on demand. This will greatly expand the availability and usage of machines for industrial as well as enterprise applications.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Teleoperation and Telerobotics in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

Product Type Coverage: Wired, Wireless

Product Application Coverage: Industrial, Manufacture, Automotive, Others

Major Region Market

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa

