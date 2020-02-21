Telemedicine Market | Global Industry Size, Share, Survey, Trends, Growth, Service & Deployment Model and Forecast 2019-2026

The Global Telemedicine Market is accounted for $21.56 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $93.45 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rising prevalence of chronic diseases, favorable government initiatives, telecommunication growth in BRIC countries and growing medicare reimbursement for telehealth services. However, privacy & security concerns and high infrastructure cost are hampering the market. In addition, growing acceptance of 4G and 5G spectrum provides huge opportunities for the players in the market.

Request to sample for this research report:

http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/97663

Telemedicine is considered as the most adaptable technology accessible to deliver health education, health information and health care at a distance. Through the technologies, sophisticated patient centered care and increased access to remote locations is possible. It also helps in reducing emergency room visit and hospitalization rate, thus augmenting the market growth. Telemedicine serves as a provision for a variety of remote clinical services, which gain with the help of real-time, two-way communication between the patient and the healthcare provider. This involves the application of a variety of electronic, audio, and visual means.

Among the various services of telemedicine, tele-monitoring is expected to grow at the significant market share during forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing geriatric and disabled populations who are commonly diagnosed with diabetes and cardiovascular complications. By geography, the Asia Pacific region exhibits fastest growth and is expected to lead the global market by the end of the decade due to increasing populations in rural & urban areas and augmented government initiatives. Moreover, the existence of a large number of technology developed units in this region offering cheaper equipments shall ensure steady market growth.

Some of the key players in global Telemedicine market are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, InTouch Technologies, Inc, CISCO Systems, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc, Honeywell HomMed LLC, OBS Medical Ltd, LifeWatch AG, Medtronic, Inc, Siemens Healthcare , McKesson Corp, Agfa HealthCare NV, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare Ltd and International Business Machines Corp.

Purchase for this report: http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/97663

Components Covered:

• Software

• Services

• Hardware

• Telecom and Networking

Services Covered:

• Teledermatology

• Telecardiology

• Teleconsultation

• Telepathology

• Teleradiology

• Telesurgery

• Telepsychiatry

• Tele-Monitoring

• Tele-Education

• Tele-Training

• Tele-Care

• Tele-Oncology

• Tele-Pharmacy

• Tele-Nursing

• Other Services

Delivery Modes Covered:

• Cloud-Based

• On-Premise

• Web-Based

Types Covered:

• Telehomes

• Tele hospitals and clinics

• MHealth (Mobile Health)

Applications Covered:

• Orthopedics

• Emergency care

• Internal Medicine

• Neurology

• Cardiology

• Dermatology

• Gynecology

• Ophthalmology

• Psychiatry

• Pathology

• General surgery

• Trauma care

• Other Applications

Access Complete Research Report: http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-telemedicine-market-outlook-2017-2026

Regions Covered:

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan , China , India , Australia , New Zealand, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific , South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa , Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Some Points of TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

Out trending PR:

Global Aloe Vera Gel Market Research Report: https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=92449

About Us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics””based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “”business research facilities”” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “”out of the box””developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]