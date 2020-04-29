Telemedicine Market Conveying Valuable Data By 2023 : AMD Global Telemedicine, CareClix, CardioNet, Cerner Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Cisco, IBM Corporation, Iris Telehealth, Intel.

The Telemedicine market report is valuable in providing solution to a few basic inquiries that are significant for industry partners, for example, key merchants and vendors, clients and policymakers. The study would likewise assist them with targeting the developing fragments over the coming years, along with that it supports the partners in taking right venture choices and encouraging their extension. The study is fundamental in conveying valuable data to industry partners, for example, organizations working in Telemedicine market.

The global market for telemedicine is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecasting period. Telemedicine is a telecommunication technology for providing remote healthcare services through real-time two-way communication between the healthcare provider and patient, by using electronic audio and visual means. The deployment of telemedicine has significantly changed the healthcare paradigm, due to various technological innovation in the field of medical device and services. The growing geriatric population coupled with rising prevalence of chronic diseases, dearth of healthcare professionals worldwide, improvements in telecommunication infrastructure, and need for affordable treatment options due to rising healthcare costs are some of the factors expected to propel the growth of telemedicine market in the coming years. Some of the key factors inhibiting the growth of telemedicine market include lack of skilled and trained professionals in the remote areas, privacy and security concern and availability of telecommunications bandwidth.

“Global Telemedicine Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2023” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Global Telemedicine Market.

Key Players

The industry players for the global telemedicine market include companies like AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., CareClix, CardioNet, Cerner Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Cisco, IBM Corporation, Iris Telehealth, Intel Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., TeleVital, Aerotel Medical Systems, Medtronic, SHL Telemedicine, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Honeywell Lifesciences, Cardiocom, Tunstall Healthcare, Medvivo Group Ltd., Care Innovations, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., among others.

The telemedicine fills in as an arrangement for different remote clinical administrations, which bring about with the assistance of ongoing, two-route correspondence between the patient and the healthcare center. This includes the utilization of an assortment of electronic, sound, and visual methods. An expanding selection of electronic healthcare record (EHR) or the electronic medical record (EMR) is a noteworthy driver for market development amid the estimate time period. Furthermore, the growing occurrence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, besides others and the lack of good physicians and good health care services in few regions is boosting the demand of the global telemedicine market. This type of e-hospital facility gives online client benefit from the teleconsulting process to global transfer and treatment. Nonetheless, the surprising expense of executing telemedicine frameworks, i.e., EMR and EHR and requirement for telemedicine training pursued by stringent government directions relating to telemedicine are evaluated to hamper the market development amid the forecast period.

This 142 Page report with 42 Figures and 9 Tables has been analyzed from 9 viewpoints:

Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast Global Telemedicine Market Share and Forecast Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast – by End-Users Global Telehospitals/Teleclinics Market and Forecast – by Specialty Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast – by Componen Telemedicine Market and Forecast – by Region Global Telemedicine Market – Mergers and Acquisitions Global Telemedicine Market – Driving Factors and Challenges Global Telemedicine Market – Company Profiles, Revenue and Recent Developments

Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast – by End-Users (2009 – 2021)

Telehospitals/Teleclinics Telehome

Based on Specialty Telehospitals/Teleclinics market is further segmented into

Teleradiology

Telecardiology

Telepsychiatry

Telepathology

Teledermatology

Others

Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast – by Component (2009 – 2021)

Services Hardware Software Telecom and Networking

Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast – by Region (2009 – 2021)

North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World

