Telemedicine Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2023

The growing geriatric population, growing need for remote patient monitoring services, increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases, increasing medical tourism, increasing government funding and grants for telemedicine, technological innovation & advancement, increasing number of smart phone users, increasing medical requirements in remote area, consistent need for improved quality services, and increasing healthcare cost are driving the growth of the market.

Request for report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/telemedicine-market/report-sample

Healthcare industry is filled with innovative technologies designed to improve outcomes, increase operational efficiency and expand access to health services. The deployments of telemedicine services have significantly changed the healthcare services due to various technological innovation in the field of medical device and services. It has helped healthcare providers to attend several patients remotely at the same time with unified collaborative communication solutions.

Telemedicine technology is mounting with integrated home-healthcare, connected and telemedicine platforms. For instance, SnapMD’s Connected Care platform allows healthcare systems to easily and cost effectively extends their care models to include the virtual visit, while maintaining continuity of care.

Browse full report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/telemedicine-market

Some of the key players operating in the telemedicine market include LifeWatch AG, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., InTouch Technologies Inc., AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., OBS Medical Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Koninklijke Philips N.V., BioTelemetry Inc., Medtronic PLC, Polycom Inc., and General Electric Company.

GLOBAL TELEMEDICINE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Specialty

Dermatology

Neurology

Gynecology

Orthopedic

Cardiology

Others

By Service

Tele-Consulting

Tele-Monitoring

Tele-Education

Tele-Training

Others

By End User

Tele-Hospital and Clinic

Tele-Home

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Japan China India Rest of Asia

Rest of the World (RoW)

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook