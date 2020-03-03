Telematics Control Unit Market – Rise in Demands due to Convenience in the Automotive Industry

Telematics control unit (TCU) is an embedded system installed in a vehicle in order to track the speed, location, and performance of the vehicle. The telematics control unit gathers the data and analyses it to track the performance behavior of the rider. Technological development has drastically changed the automotive industry by allowing riders to observe navigation and vehicle driving behavior.

Telematics services also have a major part to play in this revolution in the automotive sector. Telematics services provide the basics for the rider to understand under what situations and how fast the vehicle is in motion, and for developing a more detailed score card and data modeling. The basic but crucial functional unit to run telematics services are the TCU. TCU operational services are nurturing innovative and new services that attract new customers.

The competition to build a completely automated car has increased in the past few years. Companies are making considerable investments in car modification for better navigation, vehicle management, safety, entertainment, and other functionalities. With the improvement of emerging trends and technology in Machine to Machine (M2M), Internet of Things (IoT), and Big Data analytics, the telematics control unit market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Advancements in the semiconductor and embedded systems industry is also expected to drive the telematics control unit market. Moreover, increased awareness of safety, and compulsion of rules and regulations in various countries are working in favor of the TCU market. Rise in demand for comfort and convenience in the automotive industry is escalating the market toward growth trajectories.

Transportation and logistics is one of the fastest developing industries that implement navigation systems. Information & navigation deliver effortlessly integrated conveniences into the vehicle, where the rider can use to content and location related information. TCU can also offer a personal area network (PAN) to wireless devices inside the automobile and provide internet connectivity over the telematics data wireless network connection.

Automobile maintenance monitoring, geofencing, and fleet tracking services are in high demand and are operated for upgrading the efficiency and productivity of commercial vehicles. The TCU market is currently booming and is expected to continue experiencing considerable growth due to the aforementioned features.