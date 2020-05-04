Telehealth Market to Grow at 27.5% CAGR to 2021 – Dominated by Remote Monitoring and Real-time Interactions

North America expected to account for largest share of telehealth market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The telehealth market is projected to reach USD 9.35 billion by 2021 from USD 2.78 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 27.5% in the next five years (2016 to 2021). Healthcare industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation globally—a shift from a volume-based business to a value-based business. Growing demands from consumers for improved healthcare quality and greater value are forcing healthcare providers and payers to deliver optimized outcomes.

North America expected to account for largest share of telehealth market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In U.S., telehealth market driven by rising healthcare costs, upcoming regulatory policies, shortage of physicians, growth in geriatric population, implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), and increasing funding for telehealth.

Stakeholders of the Telehealth Market

Healthcare IT Service Providers

Healthcare Insurance Companies/Payers

Healthcare Institutions/Providers (Hospitals, Medical Groups, Physician Practices, Diagnostic Centers, and Outpatient Clinics)

Venture Capitalists

Government Bodies

Corporate Entities

Market Research and Consulting Firms

Medical Device Manufacturers

Accountable Care Organizations

Community Centers

Telehealth Resource Centers

In coming years, telehealth market is expected to witness highest growth in Asia-Pacific region, with emphasis on India, China, and Japan. North America is expected to account for largest share of global market. In U.S., market is driven by rising healthcare costs, upcoming regulatory policies, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, shortage of physicians, implementation of Affordable Care Act (ACA), and increasing funding for telehealth.

Competitive Landscape

1 Overview

2 Competitive Situation and Trends

3 Market Share Analysis

4 Agreements, Collaborations, Partnerships, Mergers, and Alliances

5 Product Launches

6 Marketing and Promotional Activities

7 Acquisitions

8 Other Developments

9 Empirical Assessment of Growth Strategies

10 Route to Growth: Organic vs Inorganic Strategies

11 Inorganic Growth Strategies

12 Organic Growth Strategies

Key players in telehealth market are as follows Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Honeywell Life Care Solutions (U.S.), Tunstall Healthcare (U.K.), Care Innovations (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Medvivo Group Ltd. (U.K.), GlobalMedia Group, LLC (U.S.), Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd. (Israel), AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc. (U.S.), American Well (U.S.), InTouch Health (U.S.), and Vidyo, Inc. (U.S.).

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the products and services offered by top players in th etelehealth market. The report analyzes the telehealth market by component, mode of delivery, and end user.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the telehealth market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for telehealth across regions.

