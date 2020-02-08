Telehealth Market 2019 Analysis by Growth, Overview, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research

telehealth market was valued at USD 2.68 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 22.71 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.8% from 2016 to 2025.

The Major Key Players Are:

Philips Healthcare, Medtronic PLC, Honeywell Life Care Solutions (A Honeywell International, Inc. Company), Tunstall Healthcare, Care Innovations (A Subsidiary of Intel Corporation), Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, Medvivo Group, Globalmedia Group, Aerotel Medical Systems, AMD Global Telemedicine, American Well, Intouch Health, Vidyo

Global Telehealth Market Geographic Scope

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

o Brazil

Rest of the World

Table of Content

1 Introduction of The Global Telehealth t

2 Executive Summary

3 Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence

4 The Global Telehealth t Outlook

5 The Global Telehealth , By Systems

6 The Global Telehealth , By Service

7 The Global Telehealth , By Verticals

8 The Global Telehealth , By Applications

9 The Global Telehealth , By Geography

10 The Global Telehealth Competitive Landscape

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 6-month post sales analyst support

