Telecoms: Telecoms industry disruptors are approaching from all angles

The Telecommunications Industry is in a curious place right now. Mobile phone usage, internet traffic and data consumption has exploded and is only set to accelerate as far as most can see, yet telecoms companies that provide the facility to do any of these things, are struggling to grow at present. There are multiple issues but principally it is not obvious what business model telecoms companies should adopt in order to secure their futures

Furthermore all kinds of large new disruptive events in the industry are looming over the next decade, from the emergence of new technology that might disrupt the main players, the building of the 5G network, trying to realize the dream of the internet of things and colossal M&A activity. There are some good opportunities present in the industry, but without careful planning and redesigning of the traditional telecommunications business model, it is entirely possible some of the world’s biggest carriers might struggle to stay independent over the next few years.

– Traditionally satellite internet has had a very specific use case, providing access to internet customers that can’t be reached through traditional broadband or mobile networks. A number of companies have been pursuing that particular business model fairly effectively, including Hughes Net. The technology involved installing a satellite receiver on the ground at a customer’s house or place of business and then satellites which are currently orbiting the earth can beam data directly to that location.

– However, this is all changing and a number of big players have moved into the satellite internet market and are preparing prototypes that will be much more capable and could prove to be a serious threat to traditional internet access companies. The two primary players in this development in 2018 are SpaceX and OneWeb, but a number of other significant companies have made propositions of their own, including Samsung. The new idea that is being developed is the concept that with a web of new generation satellites set at a low orbit a very effective internet service could be provided via satellite.

– Li-Fi is a new technology developed in 2017 that can transmit signals in a similar fashion to Wi-Fi and would be effective for the same kind of home or work application, but can do it around 100 times faster than current Wi-Fi technology. Li-Fi works by encoding internet data in light beams from a light source such as an LED light bulb in a room, this is then picked up by an internet device such as a phone or computer and then return signals are sent back through a returning invisible light source on the device back to the bulb.

