Telecommunication Market – Development of 4G and 3G Cellular Networks Excels Demands

The global telecommunications market is continually transforming on account of the ongoing innovations and developments taking place consistently and at a fast pace. 5G trials and its deployment in the market will be a key focus in the years to come. Carriers are expected to strive for improving their network and offering expanded services to their customers by network densification and making use of small cells. Installing more fiber infrastructure and enhancing spectrum efficiency will also be the target for carriers.

There are various factors fueling the growth of the global telecommunication market including, the advanced technology, intense market competition, and high investments in new telecommunication technologies such as wireless communication and satellite.

Some of the other factors behind the growth of the market worldwide include: affordability of services, innovative services such as e-agriculture and e-education, and demand for high speed internet. On the other hand, the high cost of value added services may restrict the growth of the market. In addition to this, maintaining security will also pose a challenge.

Various telecommunication products and services, increased popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT), and substantial technological advances are some of the major reasons for the growth of the global telecommunication market. Smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, smart watches, smart meters, sensors, smart buildings, and smart monitoring devices are being increasingly deployed across the globe.

The smart cities projects worldwide is one instance where smart devices such as smart sensors and meters are used. The growing popularity of IoT that has enabled machine-to-machine communication, connecting innumerable smart devices such as air conditioners, refrigerators, music systems, food processors, and the like. All this has stoked the demand in the telecommunication market.

Factors such as cloud computing, increased coverage of satellites, and the development of 4G and 3G cellular networks are some other prominent growth drivers of the market for telecommunication products and services, worldwide.

On the other hand, stringent government policies can pose a roadblock to the market’s growth. However, the increasing deployment of intelligent transportation systems (ITS) is likely to fuel the demand for these services, nullifying the negative effects of these restraints.

The telecommunication market can be broadly segmented into internet service providers (ISP), telephones, satellites, and cable communication. On the basis of usage, entertainment, point-to-point communication, infotainment, news, internet-enabled services, and critical communication are the major categories.

Based on geography, the global telecommunication industry can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. The wireless and broadband markets in North America are showing healthy growth and are poised for further expansion.