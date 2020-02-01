Telecom System Integration Market 2019, by IBM, Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, DXC Technology, Cognizant, HCL, Syntel, Stixis

The Global Telecom System Integration market is accounted for $17.11 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $42.7 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. Technological advancements in cloud and network security, growth of IoT in telecom industry and deficiency of in-house expertise, rising preference for OSS/BSS solutions are the factors favoring the market growth during the forecast period. However, high costs and time, increase vulnerability to information hacking and attacks are restraining the market growth.

Request a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2159148

Telecoms systems integration is the provision of complete, multi-system, integrated, turnkey telecoms and security packages. On the basis of deployment type, on-premises is expected to be the largest market due to the infrastructure and in-house teams deploying advanced solutions. In terms of application, operating system solutions (OSS) has obtained highest market share due to the adapting technologies by telecom and communication service providers to reduce the impact of network issues and deliver high quality service to their customers by detecting and resolving service issues.

By Geography, North America held the largest share on adapting innovative solutions in various industrial sectors. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to opportunities for telecom system integration vendors and communication service providers in the emerging economies in the region.

Some of the key players include the Telecom System markets are:

IBM, Ericsson, Nokia Networks, Huawei, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, DXC Technology, Cognizant, HCL, Syntel, Stixis Technologies, Jitterbit, Pervasive/Actian, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Deployment Type Covered:

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Application Covered:

• Network Management

• Operations Support Systems

• Business Support Systems

• Digital Services

To make an enquiry on [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2159148

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse full [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/telecom-system-integration-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]