Telecom Relay Services (TRS) Market Size, Insights, Trends, Outlook 2018 | Top Key Players: AT&T, HKBN, NCID, Cisco Systems, FETNET

April 19, 2020
2 Min Read
Telecom relay service (TRS) is an operator service, which helps differently abled people to place calls to standard telephone users via a keyboard or assistive device. The TTY to voice/voice to TTY, speech to speech, deafblind variation, captioned telephone, and other variations such as IP relay service are prominent types of services available in the TRS market.

The Telecom Relay Services (TRS) report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth insights, understanding market evolution by tracking historical developments, and analyzing the present scenario and future projections based on optimistic and likely scenarios. Each research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market

 The key players covered in this study

  • AT&T
  • HKBN
  • NCID
  • Cisco Systems
  • FETNET
  • IBM
  • Skype Technologies
  • Taiwan Star Telecom Corporation
  • Italk Global Communications
  • Brastel Telecom

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • IP Replay Services
  • Web Replay Services
  • Others

Market segment by Application, split into

  • Enterprise
  • Government
  • Individual

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Telecom Relay Services (TRS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Telecom Relay Services (TRS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Other Regions

