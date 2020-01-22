Telecom Millimeter Wave 2019 Market Segmentation,Application,Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2026

The Telecom Millimeter Wave Market is anticipated to reach around USD 5,869 million by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the E-band frequency band dominated the global telecom millimeter wave market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

The growing need for bandwidth intensive applications coupled with growing mobile data traffic has boosted the adoption of telecom millimeter wave. The rising penetration of mobile devices, and rising adoption of mobile-connected devices further support the growth of telecom millimeter wave market. Additionally, the increasing demand of telecom millimeter wave in small-cell backhaul networks has supported market growth over the years. Increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements, growing demand from consumer electronics, and exoanding applications in security applications would accelerate the adoption of telecom millimeter wave during the forecast period. However, adverse environmental impact, and range issues are expected to hinder the telecom millimeter wave market growth. Growing demand from emerging economies, increasing adoption in autonomous vehicles, and use in 5G technology are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.

North America generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The presence of established telecom and cloud infrastructure in this region, and growing demand for mobility services drive the market growth in the region. The rising penetration of mobile devices, and technological advancements further support market growth in the region. The high penetration of 4G LTE, and the testing of 5G technology is expected to support market growth in this region during the forecast period.

The companies operating in the telecom millimeter wave market include Siklu Communication Ltd., Farran Technology Ltd., Millitech, Inc., NEC Corporation, E-Band Communications, LLC, Bridgewave Communications, Inc., Sage Millimeter, Inc., Keysight Technologies, Inc., LightPointe Communications, Inc., and Smiths Group PLC. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

