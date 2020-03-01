GlobalData’s “Telecom Industry Business Confidence Report H2 2018–19”, examines executives’ opinion about the business environment during H2 2018–19. It also highlights current economic conditions, supplier price variations, sales performance, industry and company growth prospects, spending models, growing concerns, and key priorities over the next six months. Additionally, the report provides information categorized by region.

The current economic conditions with regards to the impact on the telecom sector will remain stable, whereas, customer confidence levels are expected to have a positive change over the next six months. Telecom companies are particularly optimistic about the economic conditions in North America and Asia-Pacific due to increased investment and positive customer confidence around the Asian and North American markets. Moreover, supplier prices for digital/content services will grow by an average of 3%, whereas, supplier prices for fixed voice services will fall by 1.1% over the next six months. On average, overall sales growth within the telecom industry is expected to increase by 3.4% during November 2018-April 2019, wherein, North America will see the highest sales growth. Additionally, respondents anticipate that the highest increase in expenditure during the next six months will be towards new product development. Globally, respondents identify regulatory intervention as the chief economic concern and cybercrime as the most pressing societal concern for the telecom companies during H2 2018–19.

What else does this report offer?

– Current state of the global economy: examines prevailing economic conditions globally and across various regions

– Company and industry growth outlook: provides industry executives’ expectations towards the growth prospects of their company and the industry over the next six months

– Change in customer confidence: analyzes telecom industry executives’ opinion on the change in customer confidence during H2 2018–19

– Supplier prices projection: determines expected changes in supplier prices across various categories and their impact on overall business confidence

– Change in staff headcount and sales performance: tracks expected changes in staff headcount and sales growth for H2 2018–19 among industry executives globally

– Significant investment activities: highlights various areas that industry executives intend to invest in over the next six months

– Business concerns: provides information on executives’ sentiments about the potential business concerns indicated during H2 2018–19

– Key priorities: identifies the top priorities of industry executives operating in various regions.

Scope:

– On average, supplier prices for infrastructure, and electronic components and equipment are expected to increase by 2.1% during H2 2018–19

— Executives with business operations in Asia-Pacific indicate a higher level of positive change in customer confidence compared to other regions during Nov 2018-Apr 2019

— Globally, 64% of executives are optimistic or very optimistic about their company’s growth, while 58% are positive about the industry’s growth prospects during H2 2018–19

— Over the next six months, executives foresee an increase in expenditure towards research & analysis (R&A) and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) within the telecom sector

— In total, telecom enterprises intend to focus on protecting and growing market share and improving operational efficiency during Nov 2018-Apr 2019

— Cost concern and skill shortage are the biggest worries for the telecom industry in all areas of operations over the next six months.

Reasons to buy:

– Helps organizations to make effective business strategy decisions by revealing the prevailing business conditions and sentiment within the telecom industry

— Supports organizations in business expansion decisions through the information on projected changes in sales performance and supplier prices

— Helps to improve organizations’ operational efficiency by revealing key priorities and the main concerns of telecom industry executives

— Helps organizations determine investment allocation by revealing key focus areas highlighted by survey respondents during H2 2018–19.

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/telecom-industry-business-confidence-report-h2-2018-19

