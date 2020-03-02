Telecom Expense Management Market – An Array Of Graphics And Analysis Of Major Industry Segments

The telecom expense management market report provides analysis for the period 2014–2024, wherein the period from 2016 to 2024 is the forecast period and 2015 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a key role in telecom expense management market growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period.

The study provides a holistic perspective on the telecom expense management market’s growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Bn), across different geographies, including Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Difficulty in manual monitoring of telecom networks in large as well as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and their intensely complex nature are predicted to increase the need for TEM. Massively developing corporate telecom infrastructure and increasing integration of mobile devices with enterprise networks could be primary reasons for complexity of telecom networks. There could be a high requirement of efficient TEM solutions due to improved adoption of advanced communication channels by enterprises for connecting with clients and employees.

Of course, there are various benefits of using TEM, but could it be a victim of digitalization? Expensive operational costs to insure, secure, configure, update, and maintain interoperability is forecasted to discourage adoption of TEM in the near future. Furthermore, complex data reconciliations and long implementation times could be other factors restricting the growth of the international TEM market.

However, the significance of TEM could be reinstated as enterprises are compelled by tight government regulations to use reliable monitoring and recordkeeping solutions for maintaining clarity in operations. Increased knowledge about TEM in better management of payments to telecom companies is foretold to create strong opportunities in the international market. Moreover, need to hire different telecom companies as per carrier influence and regional trends as enterprises look to expand their footprint globally could boost demand for TEM.