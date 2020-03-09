Telecom Engineering Services Market- Growing Demand For Managed Outsourced Services For Network Site Development

Telecommunication and wireless service providers continually expand their offerings to keep pace with customer demands and the market for new and innovative network services. Using existing sites of networking infrastructure to expand the network presence of telecom companies is cost effective, but it entails upgrading technologies and existing infrastructure for better services. In addition to utilizing existing carriers, network sites must expand through new network site builds. Site development requires experience and a broad range of knowledge to ensure it is done effectively and efficiently. Several service providers are offering a broad range of site development services to clients which support all stages of site development. Services include project management, equipment installation & commissioning, RF services, network planning & design, performance & optimization, and field service. The service providing companies also offer maintenance services and operation services to enhance the quality of network services. The telecom industry is growing rapidly with increasing demand from customers. For maintenance and expand the network site the company requires huge investment and skilled staff. Service providers offer cost effective solution for all maintenance work to Telecom Company.

Growing demand for managed outsourced services for network site development and maintenance of network equipment is driving the growth of the telecom engineering services market. Shifting or development of a new network site requires highly skilled people and involves high maintenance cost. Telecom engineering services offer complete services from project planning to final installation and integration of all network equipment with prior planning. This cost effective service is expected to propel telecom engineering services market growth during the forecast period. Telecom engineering service providers are offering designing, testing, and 24/7 support and monitoring of wireless, copper, and fiber optic network. Increasing demand for managed telecom engineering services creates opportunity in terms of revenue to service providers. However, several service providers are not offering the services as per customer expectation, and poor maintenance service is restraining the growth of telecom engineering services market.

The global telecom engineering services market can be segmented based on service type, enterprise size, end-user and geography. Based on service type, the telecom engineering services market can be categorized into architecture & design, product development, testing & certification, sustaining engineering, and deployment support. In terms of enterprise size, the telecom engineering services market can be categorized into large enterprises and small-medium enterprises. Large enterprises segment is expected to be dominant in terms of market share and revenue during the forecast period. Demand for telecom engineering services is expected to increase among large enterprises in order to maintain market position in a highly competitive environment. In terms of end-user, the telecom engineering services market can be categorized into IT & telecom, BFSI, education, government, healthcare, retail, automotive, and manufacturing. Based on geography, the telecom engineering services market can be segmented into Middle East & Africa, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. North America is expected to be a major revenue generating region during the forecast period. Enterprises operating in North America are adopting telecom engineering services, which in turn has increased the investment in engineering services. Telecom engineering services offer low management cost to industries to maintain the network site location. Asia Pacific is expected to be a rapidly growing region in the telecom engineering services market due to increasing demand for telecom engineering services from the telecom industry to fulfill the customer demand for network. Service providers are partnering with local service providers to offer on location support and expand their service areas for the telecom industry.

Key players operating in the telecom engineering services market include Altran Technologies, SA, CSS Corp., Cyient Limited, Harman International Industries, Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Infosys Limited, L&T Technology Services Limited, Tata Elxsi, Telecom Engineering, Inc., Telecom Engineering Services, Inc., Syncroute Software Development Pvt. Ltd., Core Team Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Origin to Future.