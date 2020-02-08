Telecom Cloud Market : Global Competitive Landscape and Future Growth Prospects

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Telecom Cloud Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Telecom Cloud Market: Overview

This comprehensive report entitled Telecom Cloud Market -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026 by Transparency Market Research analyzes and provides growth forecast for the telecom cloud market at the global and regional level. In terms of region, the market has been classified into Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. The report provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and the base year is 2017. An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to offer readers insightful and accurate analysis. The report emphasizes on all the major trends and services that play a key role in the expansion of the telecom cloud between 2018 and 2026. It also focuses on restraining factors, market drivers, and opportunities of the telecom cloud market during the forecast period.

Global Telecom Cloud Market: Scope of the Report

The study provides a decisive view on the global telecom cloud market, broadly segmented based on type into solutions and services; based on cloud platform type into Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Business Continuity as a Service (BCaaS), and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS); and in terms of industry vertical into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), retail, healthcare, media & entertainment, transportation, and others. Further, the report provides a detailed breakdown of the telecom cloud market across geographic regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, thus providing valuable insights at the micro and macro levels.

Global Telecom Cloud Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global telecom cloud market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment and spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the telecom cloud market are AT & T Inc., BT Group plc., China Telecommunications Corporation, Deutsche Telekom AG, Vodafone Group plc., Telus Corporation, Verizon Communication Inc., Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc.(U.S.), KDDI Corporation, Level 3 Communications, Inc., Ericsson, and Telstra Corporation Ltd.among others.

The telecom cloud market has been segmented as follows:

Global Telecom Cloud Market

By Type

Solutions

– Content Delivery Network (CDN)

– Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC)

– Others (WebRTC and Over-the-Top (OTT))

Services

– Network as a Service (NaaS)

– Professional Service

– Colocation Service

– Managed Service

By Cloud Platform

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

Business Process as a Service (BCaaS)

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Transportation

Others (Government, Education and Public Sector)

By Geography

North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Rest of North America

Europe

– Germany

– The U.K.

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East &Africa

– GCC Countries

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East &Africa

South America

– Brazil

– Rest of South America

