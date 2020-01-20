“Telcos’ Managed Security Services (MSS) Market Opportunity in Latin America”, a new Telecom Insider Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the managed security services (MSS) opportunity in Latin America. It analyses key trends and delivers insights into the MSS market opportunity for telcos.

Telcos in Latin America are well placed to offer MSS given their network management skills, cloud infrastructure, and relationship with most enterprises. Telcos have a variety of opportunities in the MSS segments that span infrastructure security services, application security services, and cyber security services.

It provides in-depth analysis of the following —

— Section 1: Taxonomy and Market Context: This section provides a framework, definition, and service value of the MSS in the region.

— Section 2: Telcos’ MSS Market Opportunity: This section analyses the MSS market size and forecast and the MSS market opportunity for telcos in Latin America.

— Section 3: Key Findings and Recommendations: it consists of a summary of key findings and growth opportunities for the telcos in the MSS market.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2378124

Key Players:

· Cisco

· Fortinet

· Checkpoint

· Symantec

· IBM

· Unisys

· Digiware

· Cipher

· Claro

· Movistar

· Century Link

· CNT Ecuador

· Entel Chile

· Telecom Argentina

· McAfee

Scope:

– Latin America MSS market will grow from US$3.4 billion in 2017 to US$5.4 billion by 2022 at a CAGR 2017–2022 of 9.5%.

— In Latin America, although telcos may initially not be strongly associated with security services, expanding their managed services portfolio to include MSS has become a strategic initiative to create a new source of revenue. Service availability is primarily concentrated in more affluent and technological advanced countries in the region.

— Telcos have a great deal of experience managing and securing complex IT environments. Therefore Infrastructure services is often one of the first type of MSS services launched by telcos in an effort to position themselves as providers of enterprise ICT services, and not just connectivity.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2378124

Reasons to buy:

– This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination through forward-looking analysis of Latin America’s MSS markets trends in a concise analytical format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

— The report examines the MSS opportunities telcos in Latin America.

— The report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

— The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive actionable insights will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players better position to seize the growth opportunities in Latin America’s evolving MSS market.

Key Points from TOC:

Table of Contents 3

List of Exhibits 4

Key Takeaways 5

Section 1: Taxonomy and Market Context 6

Managed Security Services Definition 7

Managed Security Services Value Chain 8

Section 2: Telcos’ MSS Market Opportunity 9

Latin America MSS Market Size in a Global Context 10

Latin America MSS Market Size by Vertical and Business Size 11

Latin America MSS Opportunity in Applications Security 12

Latin America MSS Opportunity in Infrastructure Security 13

Latin America MSS Opportunity in Cyber Security 14

Section 4: Key Findings and Recommendations 15

Key findings and recommendations 16

Appendix 17

Acronyms and definitions 18

Get More Information about this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/telcos-managed-security-services-mss-market-opportunity-in-latin-america

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]