Technology Adoption: Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) Treatment Market By Key Players – Celgene, AbbVie,Hoffmann-La Roche, Janssen, Eli Lilly

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is an inflammatory condition that causes inflammation of joints. Psoriatic arthritis affects both the skin and the musculoskeletal system. Musculoskeletal symptoms include joint pain, swelling, tenderness, morning stiffness, reduction in joint movement; skin symptoms include reddening and thickness of the skin, separation on the nail bed; other symptoms include general fatigue, inflammation of the membrane lining the eyelid Psoriatic arthritis mainly affect those who are affected with skin disease known as psoriasis. Out of 10 people with psoriasis, only one or two will develop arthritis. Psoriasis is characterized by scaly red and white skin patches that may affect any joint in the body such as elbows, knees, scalp, including the spine and others.

Psoriatic arthritis is caused due to genetic and environmental factors. It often, often between the ages of 30 and 50 years, but it can also develop in children called psoriatic type juvenile idiopathic arthritis. It is more common in Caucasians people than African Americans or Asian. According to disease control and prevention, about five to seven percent of the population suffer from psoriasis, out of these 10-20% people will develop psoriatic arthritis. Diagnosis of the psoriatic arthritis is done by rheumatologists, by looking at the swollen and painful joints, skin and nail change by various diagnostic procedures like X-rays, MRI, ultrasound, CT scans and others

Treatment for psoriatic arthritis depends on its severity. Various over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescribed drugs are available for treatment. Drugs prescribed for psoriatic arthritis includes immune-suppressing drugs, Non-steroidal drugs, and various biologics. Biologics works by stopping the inflammatory process, mainly tumor necrosis factor (TNF) and interleukin (IL) inhibitors are used to treat psoriatic arthritis. Different ways for the treatment include Short-term oral therapy, Low-dose, ongoing oral therapy or Injection administered directly into the joint. Change on lifestyle such as physical exercise, limiting alcohol intake, weight management etc. may also help in the treatment process. Psoriasis is a severe disease affecting about 100 million individuals globally, according to world health organization prevalence of psoriasis in countries ranges 0.09% to 11.43%. Patient with psoriasis is at higher risk of developing other clinical conditions such as CVD and other non-communicable diseases.

The global psoriatic arthritis (PsA) treatment market is segmented on basis of mechanism of action, disease condition, distribution channel and geography

Segment by Mechanism of Action

TNF inhibitors

PDE4 inhibitors

Interleukin blockers

Others

Segment by Disease Condition

Mild psoriatic arthritis

Moderate psoriatic arthritis

Severe psoriatic arthritis

Segment by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacy

E-commerce

Global psoriatic arthritis (PsA) treatment market is segmented by mechanism of action, disease condition and distribution channel. Based on the product type, global psoriatic arthritis (PsA) treatment market is segmented TNF inhibitors, PDE4 inhibitors, and Interleukin blockers. TNF-? inhibitors are said to revolutionize the market. IL-17 inhibitors are the latest wave, as companies are developing new biologics based on this inhibitor. On the basis of disease condition, the global psoriatic arthritis (PsA) treatment market is segmented into mild psoriatic arthritis, moderate psoriatic arthritis and severe psoriatic arthritis. On the basis of distribution channel, the global psoriatic arthritis (PsA) treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, drug stores, retail pharmacy and e-commerce. Rise in incidence of psoriatic arthritis, increased awareness of healthcare professional and new product launch is said to drive the global psoriatic arthritis (PsA) treatment market during the forecast period. Whereas inadequate access to health care, cost and availability of essential medicines and lack of standardized tools for diagnosis and treatment will hamper the growth of global psoriatic arthritis (PsA) treatment market.

By regional presence, the global psoriatic arthritis (PsA) treatment market is segmented into five broad regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to lead the global psoriatic arthritis (PsA) treatment market. According to world health organization, in 2008, the annual cost of psoriasis in the United States was estimated at US$ 11.5 billion. Europe market is also projected to experience high growth in the near future. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising standard of living, lifestyle changes and focusing on healthcare expenditures.

Some of the major players in global psoriatic arthritis (PsA) treatment market are Celgene Corporation, Amgen Inc., AbbVie, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Janssen Global Services, LLC, Eli Lilly and Company, UCB, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG and Others.

