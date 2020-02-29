Technologically Advanced Solutions to Boost the Global Power Tools Market 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Power Tools Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The global power tools market is likely to augment by the rapid growth of smart technologies such as rising demand for automation has boosted the power tools market. Other technologies include power-actuated and pneumatic technology, though are in their early phases of development, but further developments in these technologies are likely to promote growth opportunities in the power tools market in the coming years. Not only has the smart technologies but urbanization has augmented the demand for power tools in some emerging countries such as Brazil, India, and China. This is supported by a well-known technique called DIY do-it-yourself which is primarily used by residential users.

As per application, the global power tools market is segmented into aerospace, automobile, electronics, and construction. Among these, construction industry held a major share of 72% in the year 2014. The rise of infrastructural development and investments across developing countries has further led to the increase in the growth of power tools market globally. Furthermore, the automotive industry is also witnessing a significant increase in the use of power tools. Increasing disposable income and changing standard of living has created opportunities for power tools market in automobile industry. The demand for the application of power tools increases at the time of manufacturing and repair of airplanes in the aerospace industry. Therefore, the demand of power tools is estimated to rise steadily. The electronics industry is also expected to grow at a significant rate owing to the progressing DIY trends. People across the globe are purchasing power tools in and fixing some minor faults occurring in their electronic home appliances without the support from an expert. This in turn, will create more growth opportunities for power tools market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

Makita

Hilti

TTI

Hitachi Koki

Festool (TTS)

Snap-on

Husqvarna

Interskol

Duss

Baier

Collomix

Metabo

Milwaukee Electric Tool (TTI)

Copper (Eaton)

Power Tools Breakdown Data by Type

Electric Type

Pneumatic Type

Engine Driver Type

Hydraulic Type

Powder-Actuated Type

Power Tools Breakdown Data by Application

Residential Applications

Construction Field

Industry Field

Gardening Field

Other

Power Tools Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Other Regions

