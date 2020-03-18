Technological Advancements to Play a Key Role in Growth of Portable Brain Scanner Market

Scientists at University College London (UCL) have created a prototype of a lightweight, easier-to-use version of a magnetoencephalography, or MEG, brain scanner. These machines monitor the magnetic field created when neurons communicate with each other, allowing physicians to see how the brain functions from one second to the next. Later, scientists in Nottingham invented a new type of brain scanner that can be worn on the head, allowing patients to move while being scanned. An EEG records the electrical fluctuations in the brain and tracks changes in activity as neurons fire when you are engaged in a cognitive task. The device records the tiny magnetic fields generated by the brain. The researchers said it could revolutionise brain imaging. They’re used to diagnose patients, and are particularly helpful for determining how to treat people with epilepsy who haven’t responded to anti-seizure medications and need surgery.

Traditionally, most of information regarding brain function was obtained by studying how damage to one particular area was linked to a cognitive deficit, such as language or memory impairment. Whereas, the new scanner, developed by researchers from UCL and the University of Nottingham, does away with the need for cooling by using state-of-the-art “quantum” brain sensors, which represent two giant leaps in scanning technology.

Apart from diagnosis of neurological disease or disorder, this scanner has its other special applications which include, moving things with the mind, organizing data by thoughts and emotions, and helps to get a more complete picture of how each individual brain operates in real-world situations, ranging from social interactions to studying to intense physical activity.

The global market for portable brain scanner market can be segmented on basis of applications, end users and geography:

Segmentation By Application Parkinson’s Disease Headache Disorders Alzheimer’s Disease Epilepsy Dementia Stroke Traumatic Brain Injury Organizing of data Other

Segmentation by End Users Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Neurological Centers and Research Institutions Emergency Rooms



On the basis of regional presence, global portable brain scanner market can be segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe collectively expected to dominate the global Portable Brain Scanner market due to increasing awareness and inclination of hospitals towards technological advancement of medical device. However, APAC to grow lately in this market due to large patient pool hence large demand in forecast period.

Emotiv Lifesciences is among the few companies operating in this field. The company produces portable, high-resolution EEG (electroencephalogram) brain-scanning headsets. In August 2017, Emotiv unveiled Emotiv Insight, a faster, next-generation wireless brain scanner that collects real-time data on the wearer’s thoughts and feelings and delivers it directly to a computer, phone, or other device through Android, iOS, OSX, Linux, and Windows platforms. Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., NeuroSky, Obelab, Brain Products GmbH, OpenBCI are few other player operating in this market.