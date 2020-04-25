Technological Advancements to aid Growth of Photographic Paper Market during 2018-2028

Global Photographic Paper Market – Overview

In the recent years, the printing industry has seen significant growth due to adoption of better printing technology, which increases aesthetic look of the product. Photographic paper is layered with a light sensitive chemical that is used for creating photographic prints. Photographic paper when exposed to light can capture the image/picture and can be developed as a visible picture. Photographic paper is mainly made of fiber-based paper (FB) and resin-coated paper (RC) with baryta layer (barium sulfate) as a photographic emulsion. In addition, photographic paper also helps in developing image on the paper only by fixing and clearing. Furthermore, photographic paper can also imprint high-quality image in order to replicate a better captured object. Due to excellent high-quality imaging on photographic paper, it can be used for making hoardings, posters, magazines, etc.

Global Photographic Paper Market – Dynamics

The photographic paper market is expected to grow significantly on the backdrop of increasing trend towards advertisements by using printed hoardings and posters. Printed advertisement also increases the brand favorability and purchase intent towards the product, which is expected to projected to drive the demand for photographic paper. In addition, printed communication is permanent, easily re-readable and portable, which increases the trust for the content or the product. All these above factors are also anticipating the photographic paper market to grow during the forecast period. According to a survey by the Two Sides Organization in June 2017, nearly 73% of respondents preferred reading a printed magazine than reading a magazine on electronic device. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the market for photographic paper. In March 2017, Ilford Photo, a subsidiary of Harman Technology Ltd., developed a new range of photographic paper with silver halide for providing better black and white prints. In September 2018, Fujifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V. introduced silver halide colour photographic paper at the Photokina 2018 event. Moreover, high manufacturing cost of the paper owing to the usage of silver halide in the manufacturing process is expected to hamper the growth of the market for photographic paper.

Global Photographic Paper Market – Segmentation

The global photographic paper market is segmented by material type, thickness, distribution channel, and end use. The pricing for photographic paper has being done based on material type segment in US$ million, and the volume is considered in tonnes.

On the basis of material type, the global photographic paper market is segmented into –

Paper Fiber – Based Papers (FB) Resin – Coated Papers (RC)

Plastic

Baryta Layer

On the basis of thickness, the global photographic paper market is segmented into –

Less than 80 GSM

80 GSM to 150 GSM

150 GSM to 250 GSM

250 GSM & Above

On the basis of distribution channel, the global photographic paper market is segmented into –

Hypermarket / Supermarket

Retail Stores

Convenience Stores

E-Commerce

On the basis of end use, the global photographic paper market is segmented into –

Household

Commercial

Others

Global Photographic Paper Market – Regional Overview

In North America, the U.S. is expected to be leading market during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, China and India are expected to witness high growth in the photographic paper market. Furthermore, China and India have seen a significant growth for photographic paper due to increasing trend for printing in several applications. In Europe, France, Germany and the U.K are expected to witness sluggish growth due to saturation for printing industry during the forecast period 2018–2028.

Global Photographic Paper Market – Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the photographic paper market are Canon Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Eastman Kodak Company, Seiko Epson Corporation, China Lucky Group Corp, HP Inc., Shantou Xinxie Special Paper Technology Co., Ltd., Brother Industries, Ltd., Harman Technology Ltd., Hahnemühle FineArt GmbH, Foma Bohemia spol. s.r.o. (Ltd.), etc.